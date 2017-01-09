|
Geographic areas
|
» 01/16/2017, 08.48
KYRGYZSTAN
Bishkek, Turkish airplane crashes into houses: at least 32 dead
It had left Hong Kong bound for Istanbul. The cause of the disaster seem to be the weather. The plane crashed into about 15 houses, killing entire families, some caught in their sleep. The Kyrgyz president has interrupted a trip to China to return immediately to the capital.
See also
18/05/2010 KYRGYZSTAN
Clashes, the provisional government in Bishkek resumes control of the south
Clashes on the streets leave at least two dead and dozens wounded. Risk of local revolts remains high, because the ruling coalition is unstable and in has little support many regions.
09/04/2010 KYRGYZSTAN
Kyrgyzstan faces a prolonged stalemate between Bakiyev and opponents
While the protesters mourn their victims, the interim government tries to restore order in cities to the north. President Bakiyev has fled south announcing that he will not hand over the power conferred on him by the voters, but excludes an armed response. The role of the United States and Russia.
07/04/2010 KYRGYZSTAN
Chaos in Bishkek, looting and deaths
Over a hundred victims for the opposition, while the protesters break into and loot the home of President . Interior Minister alive but in serious condition.
19/04/2010 KYRGYZSTAN
Accused of embezzlement and abuse of power, Bakiyev’s son disappears
Known at home as the ‘prince’, Maksim Bakiyev is believed to have fled the country on 6 April on a flight to Washington. The United States has denied reports that the son of the former president applied for refugee status. He and his father are viewed as the main culprits in the country’s economic implosion.
07/04/2010 KYRGYZSTAN
People take to the streets demanding the resignation of Bakiyev
Thousands demonstrate in Bishkek and other cities, exacerbated by poverty and widespread corruption. Protesters clash with police but do not leave the square. The authorities arrest opposition leaders. The parliament debates whether to call in the army.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
13/01/2017 INDONESIA
11/01/2017 INDONESIA
09/01/2017 PAKISTAN
09/01/2017 VATICAN
12/01/2017 INDONESIA
09/01/2017 VATICAN
11/01/2017 MALAYSIA - MYANMAR
12/01/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®