» 11/13/2017, 13.39
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Bishop Joseph Arshad is the new president of the Bishops' Conference
The most urgent goal is the training of catechists, who are the vanguard of the mission of evangelisation. The Bishops’ Conference declares the ‘Year of the Eucharist’ for spiritual growth and inner renewal to serve and pray for Pakistan.
