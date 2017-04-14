|
INDIA
Purushottam Nayak
Bishop Mascarenhas: Indian bishops condemn the disruption of the Way of the Cross in Tamil Nadu
On Good Friday, police stopped Mass and prevented worshippers from carrying the cross up a hill. Previously they had torn down statues and crosses on a slope. Meanwhile, the other side of the hill is invaded by Hindu temples.
