PAKISTAN
Joseph Arshad
Bishop of Faisalabad: Easter, following Jesus through the 'narrow gate' to eternal life
Easter "a fresh wind", in memory of the Passion, Crucifixion and Resurrection. Jesus chose self-sacrifice for our salvation, loyal to the Heavenly Father. Those who follows him until death will have eternal life.
Books
