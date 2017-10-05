|
|
» 10/12/2017, 11.27
INDONESIA - VATICAN
Mathias Hariyadi
Bishop of Ruteng resigns over illicit affair and financial scandals
Bishop Sylvester Tung Kiem San is the new apostolic administrator of the diocese. In June, dozens of priests had resigned from their positions in protest. The former bishop under a Vatican investigation since last August.
|
