|
|
» 10/09/2017, 09.58
BANGLADESH
Boat packed with Rohingya refugees capsizes: 12 dead, mostly children
There were 100 people on it, 40 adults. Exodus of Myanmar’s Muslims continues. Since August 150 died trying to reach Bangladesh through the Naf river.
See also
29/11/2016 17:19:00 MYANMAR – BANGLADESH
Clashes in Rakhine State: Rohingya refugees stopped at Bangladesh border
Bangladesh border guards send back boats full of Muslim women and children fleeing Myanmar army violence. The death toll in Rakhine State reaches 90 deaths and 30,000 displaced people. Myanmar and UN clash.
25/09/2017 17:39:00 MYANMAR
Rakhine: Military accuse Rohingya for mass grave with 28 dead Hindus
The bodies of 20 women and eight men, including six boys under 10, were found. For the military, they were “cruelly and violently killed by ARSA extremist Bengali terrorists. About 30,000 displaced Hindus and Buddhists are in refugee camps. They say the United Nations and foreign organisations help only Rohingya Muslims. The exodus towards Bangladesh has slowed down, but thousands are still stuck in Myanmar.
28/08/2017 17:03:00 BANGLADESH
Justice and Peace Commission says Rohingya should be accepted in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds
Thousands are trying to cross the border, even at night, seeking safety. Those who are caught are sent back to Myanmar. "They are our brothers and sisters,” a Dhaka imam says.
11/09/2017 11:00:00 MYANMAR
Rakhine, government rejects the ceasefire offered by Rohingya militants
Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi's spokesman: "We do not negotiate with terrorists." The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) announces the truce until 9 October for humanitarian purposes. Army: Nearly 400 Islamic militants have been killed so far. The exodus of about 300,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh. The displaced among the ethnic groups are 30,000.
14/09/2017 10:06:00 MYANMAR
Aung San Suu Kyi announces speech on Rohingya set for 19 September
The Lady "will talk about national reconciliation and peace". It will be her first public intervention since the beginning of the violence. The United Nations Security Council met yesterday. The Burmese leader criticized for lack of moral leadership and compassion. The military bent on failure of the democratic process.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
02/10/2017 IRAQ
02/10/2017 NORWAY " ISRAEL
02/10/2017 MALAYSIA " NORTH KOREA
04/10/2017 INDIA
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
04/10/2017 INDIA
02/10/2017 VATICAN - ASIA
The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®