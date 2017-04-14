Natore (AsiaNews) – All the members of a Bangladeshi family received the sacrament of baptism on Easter Sunday at the Catholic Church in Bonpara, a village in Natore, Rajshahi diocese.

The new Christians are Bijoy Das, 71, his wife Anita, 66, their son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

“Today our entire family was baptised,” Anita told AsiaNews on Sunday. “We are really happy. We love Catholics and their activities. Now I too am a member of the Catholic community and follow their teachings."

In addition to the six members of the Das family, three babies were baptised on Easter Sunday as well.

​​In Bonpara, there are both Catholics and Protestants. Catholics number about 4,000. Bijoy hails from Pabna district, home to about 45 Baptist Christians.

"Before moving to the village of Kalikapur, near Bonpara, we did not know about the Catholic faith,” he said. “Once we got here, where many Catholics live, we began to see how they lived and we were attracted to that."

He said that after he was fascinated by Catholics and their activities, he visited the church and expressed a desire to convert. Later he and his family took catechism classes under the guidance of priests.

"I noticed that Catholics respect a lot their priests and sisters, and consider their religion with dignity," Anita said.

"Now I am elderly and I realised that Catholics worship Jesus Christ in a deep way,” Bijoy noted. “They are devoted to the Virgin Mary. They carry out every religious activity with devotion and respect. I like their life and actions."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_VMTIIZPcA