|
Geographic areas
|
» 12/28/2016, 15.03
IRAN
Boom in Iran's exports of non-oil commodities: up 10 per cent to US$ 31.59 billion
The trade balance registered a positive gain of US$ 55 million. Imports stand at US$ 31.5 billion, up 4.3 per cent, especially in natural gas, LPG and light industrial oil. Its main partner are China, UAE, and Turkey. Iran’s economic and trade partnership with Germany is also growing.
See also
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANChinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity
For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.
VATICAN - CHINAThe Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations
Bernardo Cervellera
A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.
TOP10
22/12/2016 VATICAN " CHINA
23/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
26/12/2016 VATICAN
22/12/2016 MYANMAR
21/12/2016 BANGLADESH
26/12/2016 RUSSIA " ITALY
Father Roman Scalfi, the starets of the West, has died
Stefano Caprio
25/12/2016 VATICAN
22/12/2016 MONGOLIA " CHINA
23/12/2016 SYRIA
23/12/2016 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®