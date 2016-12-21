28 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/28/2016, 15.03

    IRAN

    Boom in Iran's exports of non-oil commodities: up 10 per cent to US$ 31.59 billion



    The trade balance registered a positive gain of US$ 55 million. Imports stand at US$ 31.5 billion, up 4.3 per cent, especially in natural gas, LPG and light industrial oil. Its main partner are China, UAE, and Turkey. Iran’s economic and trade partnership with Germany is also growing.

    Tehran (AsiaNews/Agencies) – The latest official figures show that Iran's exports of non-oil commodities over a period of nine months starting 21 March 2016 increased by about 10 per cent, a sign that the its trade is improving after years of sanctions over its nuclear programme.

    Figures released by the Customs Administration of Iran show that non-oil exports over the period reached as high as US$ 31.59 billion – up by 9.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. There was also a boom in Iran’s service exports in diverse sectors, including tourism, engineering, and transit.

    The data concerning imports stand at US$ 31.53 billion US dollars, up by 4.3 per cent on an annual basis.

    Iran’s 9-month trade balance was thus positive with exports exceeding in value imports by US$ 55 million, this despite the still lingering effects of western restrictions and sanctions.

    Gas condensate comprised the majority of Iran's non-oil exports over the period at 16.2 per cent with an overall value of US$ 5.12 billion.

    Next top exported items were liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and light industrial oil each with a share of 6.18 per cent and 3.89 per cent and a net value of US$ 1.95 billion and US$ 1.23 billion, respectively.

    The main export destinations were China (US$ 5.69 billion), the United Arab Emirates (US$ 5.50 billion), Turkey (US$ 2.71 billion) and South Korea (US$ 2.33 billion).

    Figures also show that most imports came from China (US$ 7.51 billion), the United Arab Emirates (US$ 5.10 billion), South Korea (US$ 2.50 billion), and Turkey (US$ 2.18 billion).

    There was also a 38.22 per cent increase in imports from Germany over the same period with a total value of US$ 1.78 billion.

    After years of embargo, in 2015, Iran achieved a partial easing of Western economic sanctions following an agreement on its controversial nuclear programme, which was largely welcomed by the international community.

    Israel and the Republican-controlled US Congress opposed it, and now everyone is waiting to see the first moves of US President-elect Trump.

    During the election campaign, he threatened to scrap the deal, but at present nothing is known about what the new president will do.

    In recent months, Washington has blocked the use of US dollars in financial transactions, thus stopping new economic agreements after the nuclear deal.

    This decision has affected Europe, in particular its banking sector, and penalising domestic production.

    This in turn has helped Iran’s extremist factions and undermined the reform programme of moderate President Hassan Rouhani.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    iran
    economy
    sacntions
    exports
    imports
    trade
    growth
    poverty











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Chinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity



    For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.


    VATICAN - CHINA
    The Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations

    Bernardo Cervellera

    A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics  over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.