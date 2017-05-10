|
BRUNEI
Brunei, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Sultan's reign
The country is on holiday for over two weeks. During the reign of Hassanal Bolkiah, the country reached full independence from Britain. The procession in a golden carriage towed by his subjects is the culmination of today's ceremonies. The long reign of controversy and the introduction of Sharia.
