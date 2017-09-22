|
|
» 09/29/2017, 12.25
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Mangala Samaraweera chairs the Finance Department. On 26 September, 31 refugees fleeing from Myanmar were attacked by Buddhist monks in a UN camp on the outskirts of Colombo. In the past, the island welcomed other refugees. Muslim: "We have never asked to establish the Rohingya here. There are still so many victims of the civil war waiting for a home. "
See also
12/09/2008 NEPAL
Kathmandu to expel anti-China Tibetan refugees
Nepal’s Maoist government heeds Chinese demands and publicly announces measures against pro-Tibet protesters. Anyone without a refugee certificate, which the authorities have not released at least since 1995, will come under tight controls and will be expelled from the country.
07/09/2017 14:52:00 MYANMAR
Myanmar seeking Russian and Chinese support to block UN resolution on Rakhine
Negotiations are underway with the two permanent members of the Security Council. For Myanmar National Security Adviser Thaung Tun, the issue will not go forward. Government rejects allegations of ethnic cleansing, complaining of "disinformation". Rohingya militants set fire to 59 villages. More than 26,000 tribal escaped from Rakhine.
25/09/2017 17:39:00 MYANMAR
Rakhine: Military accuse Rohingya for mass grave with 28 dead Hindus
The bodies of 20 women and eight men, including six boys under 10, were found. For the military, they were “cruelly and violently killed by ARSA extremist Bengali terrorists. About 30,000 displaced Hindus and Buddhists are in refugee camps. They say the United Nations and foreign organisations help only Rohingya Muslims. The exodus towards Bangladesh has slowed down, but thousands are still stuck in Myanmar.
28/09/2017 15:41:00 MYANMAR
Rohingya militants deny killing Hindus in Rakhine, reject “victim-blaming”
ARSA denies that its members "perpetrated murder, sexual violence, or forcible recruitment". Residents in the Hindu village of Ye Baw Kya say more than a hundred people have been killed, including 48 who are missing. Women forced to convert and marry. More than 400 Rohingya villages have been burnt. The Myanmar government plans to oversee reconstruction. UN agencies allowed to visit Rakhine.
13/06/2012 MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
As Dhaka turns away a thousand Burmese Rohingya, Sittwe is patrolled by soldiers
Bangladesh prevented a thousand refugees on three boats from landing. In previous days, an additional 500 were sent back to Myanmar. Security forces patrol the streets of the capital of Rakhine State, scene of Buddhist-Muslim clashes. Apparent calm could turn violent again.
