» 01/05/2017, 15.43
EGYPT
Loula Lahham
Cairo’s new media crackdown cancels Ibrahim Eissa’s popular TV show
The journalist explains on Facebook that whilst his “burdens and responsibilities" have “opened many minds", they have also led to "a lot of pressure." The speaker of parliament had accused him of "criminal disinformation." A long-time critic of the establishment, he has received awards and honours for his fight for freedom of information.
23/02/2013 EGYPT
The silent Islamization of Egyptian society
A court in Cairo allows Islamist police officers to wear beards to Islamic way. Slogan praising Islam also appears on army tanks. The Muslim Brotherhood program to impose lessons on Islam and Koran, even in foreign schools.
22/12/2012 EGYPT
Egypt split at second round vote on Muslim Brotherhood constitution
The vote is taking place in 17 provinces, among the most conservative. In the first round only 30% of the population participated. At least 250 thousand soldiers and police must ensure order. ElBaradei: The country is on the brink of bankruptcy.
25/06/2012 EGYPT
Hopes and fears of the international community concerning the new Egyptian president Morsi
The Head of State has initiated consultations to form the government. Washington "will continue" the process of "transition". Israel asks that the peace agreements be respected. From Palestine, requests for support under the banner of their "blood ties". The congratulations of the Arab and Gulf countries; the silence of Saudi Arabia.
24/06/2012 EGYPT
Mohammed Morsi, of the Muslim Brotherhood, wins the presidential elections in Egypt
The candidate of the Freedom and Justice party defeated the challenger Ahmed Shafiq with 51% of the vote. Tens of thousands of Islamists take to the streets to celebrate the new president, after 30 years of Mubarak's government. The army threatens to impose a curfew in case of disturbances.
01/07/2016 18:20:00 EGYPT
For Catholic Church spokesman, Christians are seen as "legitimate targets" in Sinai
Extremist militias view non-Wahhabis as enemies to attack, says Fr Rafic Greiche. The Sinai has a long history of violence, with churches and priests seen as “legitimate targets”. It is “no accident” that a Coptic priest was recently killed on the anniversary of Morsi’s ouster.
Books
