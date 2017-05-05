|
EGYPT - ISLAM
Cairo, Islamic preacher suspended and tried for attacks against Christians and Jews
In a TV broadcast, Salem Abdel Galil said they followed "corrupt" cults and "will not go to heaven". His words stirs protests and indignation. A Christian attorney files a complaint against the preacher: Defamatory words and threat to unity of the country. The apologies of the broadcaster hosting the program.
08/05/2017 09:25:00 EGYPT
North Sinai, a 50-year-old Christian executed by the Islamic State
Nabil Saber Ayoub was shot dead in a barber shop in the late evening of May 6. Daesh threatens violence against Christians; people and property targeted. Also found the corpses of a father and his two sons, previously abducted. Behind the execution the accusation of "collaboration" with the authorities.
05/05/2017 14:49:00 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
Catholic Church Spokesperson: Pope in Egypt, gift of peace and bridge between Christians and Muslims
For Fr. Rafic Greiche Francis has "erased" the distances between people and faiths. A visit of "immense importance" after the attacks on churches: "It has brought joy to everyone". Too soon to say if it will change something with al-Azhar but "we are on the right path". Muslims affected by the "modesty" of "a man of God". For Catholics, an invitation to "unity".
28/04/2017 09:18:00 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
Egypt is in festive mode (and on full alert) ready to welcome Pope Francis
The President of the Republic al-Sisi personally supervising the security apparatus. Cairo wants to show itself as a tolerant, fraternal and welcoming country. Today, the intervention at al-Azhar peace conference. Over 35,000 people (accredited) for tomorrow's Mass at the aeronautics academy. More extremist threats against Christians in Minya.
26/04/2017 13:58:00 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
Emeritus of Giza: beyond violence, the Pope comes to Egypt as a messenger of dialogue and encounter
In an exclusive interview with AsiaNews Msgr. Antonios Aziz Mina describes a country, and a Christian community, still wounded by recent attacks, but ready to welcome the pontiff. The pain of Muslims for attacks on churches. Egypt capable of breaking the backward-looking bonds of the Islamic State. In the East, there are economic interests that revolve around oil.
29/04/2017 10:41:00 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
Pope in Egypt: Enthusiasm and admiration online and in press
Four significant moments marked the first day of Francis in Egypt. Admiration and appreciation for the courage shown by the pontiff: "Thank you for having risked your security for us." And some would like an Egyptian capital, as it is today, "clean, uncrowded and of a particular beauty. Reminiscent of the past."
|
VATICAN-CHINAMay 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium
Bernardo Cervellera
The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.
ASIA-FRANCEAsia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory
Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.
09/05/2017 SYRIA " VATICAN
09/05/2017 BANGLADESH
09/05/2017 INDONESIA
Ahok trial: 'Judgement influenced by current political climate'
Mathias Hariyadi
05/05/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
07/05/2017 VATICAN
07/05/2017 VATICAN
05/05/2017 VATICAN
08/05/2017 ASIA-FRANCE
06/05/2017 INDONESIA
08/05/2017 VATICAN-CHINA
May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium
Bernardo Cervellera
