EGIPTO- ISLAM Cairo, de la conferencia de al-Azhar el intento de salir del binomio islam violencia Fady Noun



El encuentro fuertemente deseado por el presidente egipcio al-Sisi para combatir la ideología del Estado islámico. Obispo copto-ortodoxo de Tanta: Al terrorismo respondemos con la paz. Detrás de la violencia el binomio fundamentalismo/relativismo. El viejo problema de la exegesis del Corán. El Cairo (AsiaNews)- “Construir la paz es un deber sagrado, porque Jesús mismo afirma: Bienaventurados los constructores de paz, porque serán llamados hijos de Dios”. Es el Rev. Jim Winkler, secretario general del Consejo nacional de las Iglesias de cristo, en los EEUU, el primero en tomar la palabra y a inaugurar el congreso nacional de al-Azhar dedicado a la paz. Improvisamente, este aspecto asume una dimensión metafísica, el pastor americano inmediatamente seguido, en el mismo espíritu con la intervención del Rev. Olav Fyske, secretario general del Consejo mundial de las iglesias, que expresa los mismos conceptos. Reunidos en la gran sala polivalente del Hotel Fairmont, la multitud de congresistas llegados de los cuatro ángulos de del mundo musulmán, hasta de la lejana China, parece un “pastor sin grey” al cual Jesús definió a la multitud que lo seguía. Esta representa un mundo vulnerable caracterizado por la violencia, privado de la abundancia, despojado de sus derechos, afligido por la pobreza, dominado, explotado, marginado. Esta sala es hoy la montaña en la cual Jesús pronuncia sus Bienaventuranzas: doctores de la ley o personas simples, sedentarios o migrantes, pobres o sobrealimentados del planeta, padres y madres en lágrimas, todos huérfanos de la paz y están todos allá para buscar un camino o vía de escape del infierno del odio y de la violencia en el cual el mundo precipitó sin saber cómo salir. Los participantes representan unos 560 millones de musulmanes en el mundo. “La esperanza, sólo nuestro vivir común la puede infundir”. Es el obispo copto-ortodoxo Bola que habla, en nombre de Teodoro II, jefe espiritual de nueve millones de coptos ortodoxos, hasta ayer en Kuwait, pero que volverá hoy para encontrarse con el Papa. “No somos nosotros los que vivimos en Egipto sino Egipto que vive en nosotros. ¿A qué sirve rezar en iglesias sin patria? Sería mejor rezar en una nación sin iglesias”. Las palabras de Teodoro están cargadas de patriotismo, al contrario de la mentalidad resignada que se alberga en nosotros. La Iglesia de los coptos ortodoxos está promoviendo con audacia y abnegación una cultura del encuentro y de la resistencia. La persecución fue por mucho tiempo su pan cotidiano, si bien hoy las cosas están por cambiar. “Vengo de Tanta, ciudad teatro del atentado del Domingo de ramos en el cual murieron 28 personas y otras 95 resultaron heridas”, recuerda el obispo Bola. “Hemos respondido a la violencia con palmas y ramos de olivo. La palma-agrega- es el símbolo de la elevación y de la conquista de la gloria. Al terrorismo y a la violencia, nosotros respondemos con la paz”. Él invita también a los estados que financian la guerra y a los mercaderes de armas a que renuncien a su hipocresía. El obispo reza también para que “sean vaciadas las fuentes del pensamiento takfirista, así como las fuentes de financiación del terrorismo”. La pobreza, la ignorancia, la extrema injusticia que se aplica a palestina, el doble juego de la administración americana son también ellos invocados como elemento de frustración y de violencia. “El desarrollo es el nuevo nombre de la paz, como decía el Papa Pablo VI en los años 70 del siglo pasado. Cincuenta años más tarde, estas palabras no han perdido nada de su actualidad”. Estos temas volverán como elementos recurrentes por toda la mañana de hoy, durante la cual están previstas las ponencias del imán de al-Azhar, Ahmad el-Tayeeb y del patriarca de Constantinopla, Bartolomé I, que vino también para reencontrarse con “su hermano” Francisco, al cual se lo espera por la tarde. El mismo Bartolomé se hizo vocero de una “paz global” y alaba “el coraje y la visión de esta iniciativa global” que llevó al imán de al-Azhar a convocar este congreso. Es conocida con justicia que en lugar de la post-modernidad tanto decantada por algunos heraldos del mundo industrial, este es el tiempo de la post-laicidad, con “la explosión de la pertenencia religiosa” en vez de su desaparición. La oposición irreducible del patriarca de Constantinopla la individua en el binomio fundamentalismo/relativismo. Él tiene razón cuando afirma que los términos de esta antinomia son la violencia, también si una es mala, mientras que la segunda es “fría”. Para llegar a la afirmación según la cual “el fundamentalismo es un celo que no se basa en la verdad, una falsa religiosidad” y asegura, entre los aplausos, que “el islam no es sinónimo de violencia” y que “la paz se la pueda alcanzar sólo a través de voces de paz”. Radical. Para responder a las ardientes expectativas de los pueblos, la religión debe basarse en cuatro pilares de libertad, justicia y de la solidaridad. Y de la compasión, concluye, precisando que este esfuerzo deberá ser en escala mundial para obtener suceso. También el imán Ahmad el-Tayyeb, desde su púlpito, tomará la palabra para hablar de un problema que preocupa la mente del presidente Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, el cual lo alienta todos los días para combatir con mayor vigor la ideología del estado islámico. Pesimista, el imán de rostro oscuro sostiene que “la historia es un sucederse de guerras con pocos intervalos de breves nublados de paz y no el contrario”. ¿La condición de guerra y de violencia es entonces el destino de la humanidad? “Si el Dios de los cristianos-sostiene el imán, en un razonamiento opuesto- y aquel de los musulmanes es el mismo, no puede contradecirse en su esencia, su misericordia y la paz”. Él concluye con una defensa de los pasajes del Corán en el cual se habla de violencia afirmando que, en el islam, “el uso de la violencia es codificado” y que “la guerra es estrictamente defensiva, jamás ofensiva”. Palabras que dejan insatisfechos a los exégetas cristianos. Es entonces con circunspección que es enfrentado el tema de la exégesis. Sabemos cuánto reticentes sean los musulmanes en someter al Corán en un análisis histórica y crítica. Se dirá y es un bien, que "una mala interpretación conduce a una mala interpretación del otro" y, en algunos casos a la violencia, en la medida en el cual el otro se convierte en "enemigo ontológico". De valor diverso, ninguna de las intervenciones de ayer se acercó al tema de una perspectiva diversa. Todas estaban finalizadas en penetrar el vórtice ideológico, político y religioso que agita al mundo en su actual torbellino.







