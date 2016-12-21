|
EGYPT
Loula Lahham
Cairo, new corruption scandal involving Justice official with huge treasure
Jamal al-Din al-Laban, a Justice Ministry official, is arrested after large sums of cash in local and foreign currency as well as jewels and title deeds are found at his home. Irony and outrage prevail on the web with most users believing that "They are all corrupt."
|
