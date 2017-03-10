|
|
» 10/03/2017, 09.31
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Calcutta, the Archdiocese synod and legacy of Mother Teresa
The meeting took place from September 26 to 30. 12 points of intervention outlined in the parish pastoral plan. Evangelization, women, young people, social communication, lay people among the topics discussed.
See also
05/09/2017 10:10:00 INDIA
Archbishop D'Souza: Mother Teresa will be the co-patron of Calcutta
Today is the liturgical memory of the Mother of the Poor. Tomorrow, Msgr. Giambattista Diquattro, apostolic nuncio in India and Nepal, will read the decree proclaiming Mother Teresa the second patron of the Archdiocese, after St. Francis Xavier. An interreligious meeting at Mother's Tomb, a witness that was loved by all.
05/09/2012 INDIA
Mother Teresa's legacy for a "new evangelisation" in the Year of Faith
The archbishop of Kolkata talks about the Blessed on the day of her liturgical remembrance, as well as about the importance of prayer, meeting others, service and dedication to priests. Mother Teresa's was able to bring together India and the whole world, breaking down barriers.
04/09/2010 INDIA
Mother Teresa’s first hundred years, light of God’s love for the world
On the eve of the celebrations for the Blessed, AsiaNews interviewed Mgr Henry D’Souza, archbishop emeritus of Calcutta, who spent 35 years by the nun’s side. Since 1997, he has been the postulator for her cause of canonisation.
21/01/2012 INDIA
Archdiocese of Calcutta: 125 years, in the wake of Mother Teresa
The spirit of the foundress of the Missionaries of Charity has shown the dignity to the poorest of the poor around the world. Archbishop of Calcutta: "Foreign volunteers find themselves in giving to and serving the needy."
07/06/2017 09:52:00 INDIA
Archbishop of Calcutta: saddened by vandalism of St. Luke's Church
Vandals struck at dawn on 6 June. The Christian place of worship is just a few hundred yards from the convent, where a religious sister, 72 years of age, was raped in 2015. The robbers broke the hosts, stole old vestments, and about 3,000 rupees
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
26/09/2017 VATICAN
27/09/2017 CHINA
26/09/2017 SYRIA
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 VATICAN
29/09/2017 YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
28/09/2017 VATICAN
30/09/2017 TAIWAN
29/09/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®