03 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/03/2017, 09.31

    INDIA

    Calcutta, the Archdiocese synod and legacy of Mother Teresa

    Nirmala Carvalho

    The meeting took place from September 26 to 30. 12 points of intervention outlined in the parish pastoral plan. Evangelization, women, young people, social communication, lay people among the topics discussed. 

    Calcutta (AsiaNews) - In Calcutta, West Bengal, the Archdiocese synod was held from September 26 to 30. Speaking to AsiaNews Archbishop Thomas D'Souza, explained that Catholics have been preparing for this important event for four years. "The priority of our archdiocese - he stresses - is to evangelize and live our Christian life as witnesses, always having the poor in mind. We live the legacy of Mother Teresa, so our commitment to the poor is a grace for the Archdiocese, the lay people, the clergy, the religious, everyone. "

    The theme chosen for the synod was "Entrusted to the Lord, established by Him". The meeting took place at the Morning Star Regional Seminary in Barrackpore and saw the participation of 161 delegates from all the archdiocese parishes.

    The foundations for this synod were set in 2013 when the local Church decided to develop the topic in two phases: the first with a pastoral plan for parish life; the second through the synod, to discuss and expand the results achieved in the first period. The delegates discussed the twelve themes suggested by the parish plan: Christian life, ecumenism and interreligious dialogue, education, environment and social justice, evangelization, family, health, lay people, small Christian communities, social communication, women and youth. The proposals will come together in the plan that the archdiocese will present on November 26th.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    West Bengal
    Synod
    Archdiocese
    Calcutta
    Msgr. thomas d'souza
    inheritance
    great mother
    evangelization











    See also

    05/09/2017 10:10:00 INDIA
    Archbishop D'Souza: Mother Teresa will be the co-patron of Calcutta

    Today is the liturgical memory of the Mother of the Poor. Tomorrow, Msgr. Giambattista Diquattro, apostolic nuncio in India and Nepal, will read the decree proclaiming Mother Teresa the second patron of the Archdiocese, after St. Francis Xavier. An interreligious meeting at Mother's Tomb, a witness that was loved by all.



    05/09/2012 INDIA
    Mother Teresa's legacy for a "new evangelisation" in the Year of Faith
    The archbishop of Kolkata talks about the Blessed on the day of her liturgical remembrance, as well as about the importance of prayer, meeting others, service and dedication to priests. Mother Teresa's was able to bring together India and the whole world, breaking down barriers.

    04/09/2010 INDIA
    Mother Teresa’s first hundred years, light of God’s love for the world
    On the eve of the celebrations for the Blessed, AsiaNews interviewed Mgr Henry D’Souza, archbishop emeritus of Calcutta, who spent 35 years by the nun’s side. Since 1997, he has been the postulator for her cause of canonisation.

    21/01/2012 INDIA
    Archdiocese of Calcutta: 125 years, in the wake of Mother Teresa
    The spirit of the foundress of the Missionaries of Charity has shown the dignity to the poorest of the poor around the world. Archbishop of Calcutta: "Foreign volunteers find themselves in giving to and serving the needy."

    07/06/2017 09:52:00 INDIA
    Archbishop of Calcutta: saddened by vandalism of St. Luke's Church

    Vandals struck at dawn on 6 June. The Christian place of worship is just a few hundred yards from the convent, where a religious sister,  72 years of age, was raped in 2015. The robbers broke the hosts, stole old vestments, and about 3,000 rupees
    Editor's choices
    SYRIA
    Catechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence



    Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.


    CHINA
    What is Xi Jinping thought?

    Willy Wo-Lap Lam

    At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.