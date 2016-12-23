30 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/30/2016, 13.37

    MYANMAR

    Card Bo calls for fasting and a prayer for peace on 1st January



    In his end-of-year message, the archbishop of Yangon appeals to all religions: "Let all of us flock to our monasteries, churches, temples and mosques carrying placards and flags depicting the words STOP ALL WARS!”

    Yangon (AsiaNews) – Card Charles Maung Bo, archbishop of Yangon, issued his end-of-year message. In it, the prelate urges “all religions to observe January 1st 2017, as a day of Fasting and Prayer for peace.

    “Let all of us flock to our monasteries, churches, temples and mosques carrying placards and flags depicting the words STOP ALL WARS! Let us spend the day in prayer for peace and a day long fast to change the hearts of all people.”

    Addressed to the "Brothers and Sisters of Myanmar", the appeal is a response to the wave of violence that has swept through various parts of the country in the past three years.

    In recent week, Myanmar forces (Tatmadaw) have clashed with what the military call a “militant group of Rohingya Muslims" in Rakhine State (southwestern Myanmar).

    Since the beginning of October, at least 90 people have been killed and about 30,000 displaced as the military goes from village to village to clear the territory of rebel elements.

    At the same time, the civil war has reignited in in Kachin State (northeast). Myanmar troops have attacked by air and land positions held by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA). This has caused an untold number of deaths, harming the local Christian community as well.

    For Mgr Bo, “there is no happiness in many parts of this country. War goes on in many parts. For more than 200,000 IDPs in the camps, there is NO happy new year."

    Noting that Cambodia and Vietnam have resolved their conflicts, the cardinal goes on to say, "We are involved in an unwinnable war. Agony and displacement of all people is the only result."

    After 60 years of internal conflict, "Let us come together for peace. It is time for us to come together – all religions, all ethnic groups – for making 2017 really Happy New Year. Peace with Justice is possible. Peace through negotiation is possible. Armed response has failed.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    myanmar
    burma
    yangon
    kachin
    rakhine
    2017
    peace
    fasting
    prayer
    card maung bo
    message
    end-of-year
    rohinghya muslims











    See also

    06/05/2008 MYANMAR
    Death toll from cyclone Nargis rises to 22,000
    Military government announces humanitarian agencies must negotiate with regime their entry into Myanmar. Burmese remain sceptical about the regime’s real openness. Four days since the disaster United Nations officials still waiting for entry visas.

    30/08/2012 MYANMAR
    Thein Sein calls on exiles to come home, as courts convict them
    The president has removed the names of 2,000 activists and dissidents from the 'black list.' They include that of trade union leader U Maung Maung who told AsiaNews that he is going home "next week" when "I get my visa." Meanwhile, a Burmese court sentences a lawyer to six months in jail on "contempt of court" charges after he came back from exile.

    05/05/2009 MYANMAR
    Nargis tragedy, a source of hope for the new Myanmar, says archbishop of Yangon
    The prelate stresses how compassion united the population right after the cyclone. In a joint prayer service Christians, Buddhists, Muslims and Hindus remember the victims as well as the survivors who are still enduring hardships. Censorship by the ruling military junta prevents news from the affected areas in the Irrawaddy Delta region from filtering out.

    26/10/2004 PAKISTAN  YEAR OF THE EUCHARIST
    Clergy and laity are better aware of the Eucharist, Mgr Saldanha says
    In the Year of the Eucharist, the Archdiocese of Lahore starts its pastoral plan.

    14/05/2016 18:14:00 JORDAN
    Amman, Pope Francis’ "Garden of Mercy" offers work to Iraqi refugees

    The work commissioned by the Pope was financed with money collected in the Holy See's pavilion at Expo 2015. It aims at providing work and dignity to the thousands of displaced Iraqi people and to become a place of encounter and interreligious dialogue. Patriarch Twal: the "seeds of good" planted by Bergoglio "in the fields of the world."
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.