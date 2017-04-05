|
|
» 05/04/2017, 16.19
BANGLADESH
Sumon Corraya
Card D'Rozario appeals for unity as a scandalous power struggle harms Christian credit union
The archbishop of Dhaka speaks out on the Christian Cooperative Credit Union affair. Since last year, Christian leaders have failed to pick a new management board for the financial institution. Meanwhile, the latter is not issuing any loans. A Protestant calls for dialogue first.
See also
06/07/2015 BANGLADESH
Church thanks missionaries for their example of charitable economics
Bangladeshi Catholics celebrated the 60th anniversary of Dhaka’s Christian Co-operative Credit Union Ltd, the first member-owned financial institution founded by the missionaries of the Congregation of the Holy Cross. The financial institution provides loans to thousands of Christians in the South Asian nation. Protestants have followed its example.
27/08/2008 CHINA
Credit crisis “Made in China”
The Chinese juggernaut is showing increasing signs of economic crisis. Inflation and the slowdown in world economies are pushing up unemployment and the number of bankruptcies. Bank earnings and housing prices are down. The negative trend could last one or two years.
05/12/2016 11:06:00 INDIA
Chennai, tribal cooperative provides snakebite antidote
Until the seventies, the tribe of Irula hunted and sold the skins of snakes. With the ban of the practice, the tribe risked being left without a livelihood. The poisonous serum is injected into horses, which produce a natural antidote. Around 46 thousand Indians die each year from snakebites.
04/01/2008 NORTH KOREA
"Labour hero” executed for setting up private farm
Reported by the South Korean humanitarian group, Good Friends: the man was in charge of a private farm co-op, but he had tried to exploit land for personal use. Accused of “betrayal”, he was shot along with two colleagues and now their families are interned in a labour camp.
12/12/2016 10:05:00 BANGLADESH
Bangladesh Catholics give thanks to God for their first Cardinal (Photo)
Card. Patrick D'Rozario received his red hat on 19 November. In his archdiocese of Dhaka he was greeted by 5 thousand faithful. To honor him, five bishops arrived from India. In Bangladesh there are about 600 thousand Catholics.
|
Editor's choices
EGYPT – VATICANPope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East
In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”
ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPTA Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.
TOP10
01/05/2017 TURKEY
28/04/2017 ISLAM " VATICAN " EGYPT
A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .
Kamel Abderrahmani
27/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
28/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
27/04/2017 TIBET " CHINA
27/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN
28/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
28/04/2017 EGYPT " VATICAN
29/04/2017 EGYPT - VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®