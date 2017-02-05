|
|
» 05/02/2017, 13.53
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Card Gracias: Illegal Demolition of a Cross in Bandra (Video)
The Mumbai authorities authorized the destruction of the Christian religious symbol. The archbishop complains that the cross was on the wall of a private property. The owner of the property and ecclesiastical hierarchies had all the necessary documents. There is a makeshift cross to allow prayers.
|
