» 01/18/2017, 14.13
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Card Gracias calls for joint prayer in favour of Christian unity
For the first time in Mumbai, Catholics and Pentecostals jointly organise the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The archbishop will lead at an ecumenical prayer on 20 January. For Christian leader, “existing divisions between Christian denominations are used by radical Hindus to undermine the Christian icons of charity, education, and care for the sick."
See also
25/07/2007 INDIA
Andhra Pradesh: new law to ban non-Hindus from many cities
A new state law bans non-Hindus from propagating their religion in cities with holy Hindu temples. In many areas violence and threats are proffered for the mere physical presence of Christians. The archbishop of Hyderabad warns that there is a real possibility that the faithful may be chased out of these cities.
27/08/2009 INDIA
Orissa: impunity in Kandhamal, where law and order have collapsed
One year after Hindu extremist violence, the future of Christians remains uncertain. The culprits are free to roam the district and discrimination against those who have returned to their homes continues. Government and police are inert. Signs of hope in some villages where Christians and Hindus together oppose extremist groups.
25/10/2016 08:57:00 VATICAN - HINDUS
Vatican Message to Hindus: Promoting hope among families
A message to mark Diwali and the beginning of the year. Although “ today the very notion of family is being undermined by a climate that relativizes its essential significance and value", as well as by wars, poverty and migration, "there are strong signs of renewed hope due to the witness of those who hold fervently to the enduring importance of marriage and family life".
18/06/2015 INDIA
Radical Hindus want Catholic schools banned from India
Right wing Hindu Janajagruti Samiti lanched call for the ban during the All India Hindu Convention. Auxiliary Bishop of Ranchi: "Pupils who attends our schools do so of their own free choice, because they receive an excellent education in these institutions." Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC): "Even family members of Hindu radicals choose Catholic schools."
12/03/2015 INDIA
Rajasthan: "escorted" by police, radical Hindus attack Christians Pentecostals
The militants raided the home of a private citizen, accusing those present of forced conversions. Pentecostal pastor and the owner of the house arrested, later released. Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC): "Ironic that the police, which by law has the duty to protect citizens, accompanied the fundamentalists".
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
