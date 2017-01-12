Mumbai (AsiaNews) – Card Oswald Gracias, archbishop of Mumbai and president of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC), issued an appeal on the occasion of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which begins today, saying "Let us pray together to accomplish Jesus’s prayer that 'all may be one',"

In the official statement, the cardinal notes that the celebration takes place every year, from 18 to 25 January, but "this year it takes on an even greater significance because of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation [. . .] an event that triggered a profound division in the Christian world between the Catholic Church and the Reformed Churches."

At the same time, the cardinal underlines the efforts made in favour of dialogue last year by Pope Francis, who in October signed a Joint Declaration with Bishop Munib Yunan, President of the World Lutheran Federation.

Thus, "by embracing and signing the declaration, they put an end to 500 years of separation and hostility".

As for the Church in Mumbai, Catholics and the Pentecostal Churches jointly organised the octave of prayer for the first time this year.

The main event is set for 20 January, when Card Gracias will lead the prayer in Our Lady of Salvation Church in Dadar. Ecumenical prayers will also be held in ten parishes across the diocese.

According to Sajan K George, a Syriac Orthodox and president of the Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC), "the primary task of the Church is to promote peace, harmony and unity."

He notes that at present in many parts of India "there are episodes of intolerance and religious extremism against the Christian faith. Dalit Christians also suffer harsh forms of injustice and violence."

This is why "it is urgent that all Christian churches unite in our society, which is pluralistic from the religious point of view but with great economic disparities".

For the Christian leader, "ecumenism is essential to fight the growing division between the few rich and the majority of the people, who are marginalised and excluded from society."

What is more, “existing divisions between Christian denominations are used by radical Hindus to undermine the Christian icons of charity, education, and care for the sick."

Hence, a "significant ecumenical spirituality may manifest itself in the struggle for the emancipation of Dalits and Tribals, to give voice to those who have none and to serve those who are dehumanised."

"Ecumenism,” he says, “must necessarily promote mutual understanding and enrichment through joint prayer, sharing experiences, and reflections.”

“This is the way with which we can, not only deepen our common realisation of the truth, but also develop our common commitment to ensure a religious dimension to people who are looking for a fuller life of peace, fraternal freedom, and justice."