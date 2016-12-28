|
INDIA
card. Oswald Gracias*
Card Gracias speaks about Asia’s non-violent soul and the pope's Message for Peace
The Indian prelate talks about the examples of Mother Teresa and Mahatma Gandhi, two icons of non-violence. " Conflicts and difference of opinion will always be present, but it is important to realise that non-violence also implies the presence of justice which results in the presence of peace."
|
