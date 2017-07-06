|
» 07/08/2017, 13.28
VATICAN
Card Sarah: Ensure the validity of bread and wine for the Eucharist
Letter from the Congregation for Divine Worship. Bishops must ensure that the material for the celebration is valid: wheat bread and grape wine. The exceptions for celiac and for those who do not drink wine but can drink mustum. Verification is needed because today these products are also sold in supermarkets and via the internet.
