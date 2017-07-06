12 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 07/08/2017, 13.28

    VATICAN

    Card Sarah: Ensure the validity of bread and wine for the Eucharist



    Letter from the Congregation for Divine Worship. Bishops must ensure that the material for the celebration is valid: wheat bread and grape wine. The exceptions for celiac and for those who do not drink wine but can drink mustum. Verification is needed because today these products are also sold in supermarkets and via the internet.

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - The "validity of Eucharistic matter", namely that bread and wine for Eucharist are truly unleavened wheat bread and grape wine, is an important issue that bishops must "watch over" so they are "guaranteed" by manufacturers and distributors. It is the theme of a letter signed by Card. Robert Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, "requested by the Holy Pope Francis" and released today by the Holy See Press Office.

    "Vigilance" has become necessary because while in the past there were religious congregations who baked the bread and made the wine for mass, today these products "are also sold in supermarkets, in other stores and over the Internet", leaving "doubts about the Validity of Eucharistic matter".

    The letter recalls that " The bread used in the celebration of the Most Holy Eucharistic Sacrifice must be unleavened, purely of wheat, and recently made so that there is no danger of decomposition.  It follows therefore that bread made from another substance, even if it is grain, or if it is mixed with another substance different from wheat to such an extent that it would not commonly be considered wheat bread, does not constitute valid matter for confecting the Sacrifice and the Eucharistic Sacrament.  It is a grave abuse to introduce other substances, such as fruit or sugar or honey, into the bread for confecting the Eucharist”.

    In turn, " that is used in the most sacred celebration of the Eucharistic Sacrifice must be natural, from the fruit of the grape, pure and incorrupt, not mixed with other substances. […]  Great care should be taken so that the wine intended for the celebration of the Eucharist is well conserved and has not soured.”

    Exceptions are provided. For example, for those who are celiac, "hosts partially devoid of gluten" may be used, but not totally exempt; And instead of wine, it is possible to use mustum, provided that it  “is either fresh or preserved by methods that suspend its fermentation without altering its nature (for example, freezing).

    The letter suggests to the various episcopal conferences to find ways - through religious congregations or competent bodies - to ensure the validity of  "production, preservation and sale of bread and wine for the Eucharist in a given country and in other countries where they come exported. "
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs











    See also

    28/09/2016 08:54:00 GEORGIA - CHINA
    Free trade between Georgia and China will change Central Asian axis

    The two governments signed an agreement in record time that virtually eliminates duties and import and export tariffs and are preparing, again in record time, to enact it. Big benefits for the small Georgian export market, especially for the wine makers, and little risk of "invasion" by Chinese goods. Beijing’s aim is to garner Georgian support and block Russian access to routes of New Silk Road. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.

     



    08/06/2016 13:58:00 VATICAN
    Pope: Mary at Cana reveals program of Christian life: Do everything Jesus tells us to do

    At the wedding "Jesus binds his disciples with a new and definitive covenant," "Jesus' disciples become his family and he founded the Church's faith." "A nuptial feast in which wine is lacking and the newlyweds are embarrassed. But can you imagine ending a wedding feast drinking tea?!".



    02/02/2013 MYANMAR
    Burmese vineyards attract sommeliers and businessmen
    Two companies vie for production in Myanmar, where wine is a drink for few. The average cost of a bottle is 11 US dollars. The wine is still "very experimental", but in the near future could develop as in other Asian countries. Mushrooms "worst enemy" of the producers.

    25/05/2008 VATICAN
    Pope calls for solidarity with China's earthquake victims and Christians
    Benedict XVI greets some of the Chinese who participated in the Day of Prayer for the Church in China that was held in Rome, urging them to be credible witness to the love of Jesus and faithful to the “rock of Peter”. He expresses hope that the population affected by the quake may soon get back to normal, through international solidarity as well.

    17/08/2016 13:59:00 VATICAN
    Pope. Jesus "feeds us" to make us "a visible sign of God's mercy"

    At the general audience in Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis speaks of the miracle of the loaves. "Jesus performs a miracle, but the miracle of faith, prayer, stirred by compassion and love". "While the Eucharist that we celebrate nourishes us of Christ, transforming us little by little into the body of Christ and spiritual food for our brothers". His greeting to pilgrims from the Middle East and China.
    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.