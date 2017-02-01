|
|
» 02/06/2017, 19.21
LEBANON
Fady Noun
Card Tagle in Beirut speaks out against walls and prejudices, calls for listening to real stories, heeding real people
The President of Caritas Internationalis spoke at a meeting organised by Caritas Lebanon on "preparing the heart". The prelate stressed that the Catholic charity is very different from other NGOs. It represents "God’s presence among men" and must serve everyone. Populism and globalisation call for a moral transformation.
|
