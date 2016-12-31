|
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Card. Gracias: acquittal of nun’s alleged rapists grave injustice
The two criminals accused of having drugged, bound and abused a nun in Chhattisgarh are released "for lack of evidence." Archbishop of Mumbai, "we will challenge the verdict on appeal." The limited percentage of convictions are a danger both for the victims and for society.
