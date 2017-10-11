|
» 11/10/2017, 11.06
LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
Card. Raï confirms his historic visit to Riyadh. He will meet Hariri
He will remind Saudi leaders that Lebanon "cannot withstand the wars of others on its soil". Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and Kuwait alert fellow citizens to leave the Land of Cedars "as soon as possible".
07/11/2017 17:54:00 LEBANON – SAUDI ARABIA
Hariri's resignation calls into question Card Rahi’s visit to Riyadh
The “head of the Maronite Church is convinced that pressure was put on the prime minister to resign,” says one source. The cardinal is outraged about the way in which the resignation was announced and has not tried to hide it.
06/11/2017 18:49:00 LEBANON – SAUDI ARABIA
Saad Hariri resigns as the Iranian-Saudi tsunami reaches Lebanon’s coast
Prime Minister Hariri announced his resignation in Riyadh. Like a hostage, he thanked his kidnappers and explained the conditions for his release. He is in a hotel along with dozens of detained Saudi politicians and businessmen. The crisis with Iran and the balance of power in the region are at stake. President Aoun will now have the arduous task of managing the transition.
24/02/2016 18:50:00 LEBANON – SAUDI ARABIA
Open letter to the Saudi King Salman about Lebanon’s fate
The decision not to pay US$ 4 billion to the Lebanese military, the travel warning for Saudis, Bahrainis and Emiratis, and the likely expulsion of 400,000 Lebanese nationals from the Gulf States are part of King Salman’s vendetta after Lebanon failed to stand with Riyadh against Tehran. Lebanon is a place of reconciliation between Sunnis and Shias and where modernity can exist without atheism. Fady Noun, deputy editor of L’Orient-Le Jour and our collaborator, offers an analysis and makes an appeal.
27/03/2007 SAUDI ARABIA – ARAB LEAGUE
Some positive moves from Riyadh summit for Israel, not for Lebanon
The Arab League summit opens tomorrow as acceptance for Saudi peace plan increases. UN secretary general is expected. Lebanon will be represented by two delegations, a remarkable sign of the country’s division. Iraq might announce new steps on the path of national reconciliation.
03/11/2017 09:29:00 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
Card. Rai to visit Saudi Arabia in 'historic' first for a Christian leader
The journey will last one day and should take place "within the next two weeks". The cardinal welcomed an invitation from Saudi leadership, which did not impose particular "conditions". A visit that fits in with the changes underway in the ultraconservative kingdom. Lebanon confirms the role of "bridge" to the Arab world.
Books
