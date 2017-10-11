10 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/10/2017, 11.06

    LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA

    Card. Raï confirms his historic visit to Riyadh. He will meet Hariri



    He will remind Saudi leaders that Lebanon "cannot withstand the wars of others on its soil". Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and Kuwait alert fellow citizens to leave the Land of Cedars "as soon as possible".

    Beirut (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Maronite Patriarch Bechara Raï has decided - for the moment - not to postpone the first historic journey of a Christian leader to Saudi Arabia during which he will meet Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who has been in Riyadh for a week. Yesterday the Cardinal met with the head of state Michel Aoun in the Presidential Palace in Baabda; official sources, behind anonymity, report that "Raï's visit to Saudi Arabia remains on schedule" and the Cardinal will try to see Hariri "to ask him about the situation".

    According to sources, the Maronite Patriarch will report to Saudi Arabia that " cannot withstand the wars of others on its soil or the conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia". Among other issues, interreligious dialogue, the condemnation of terrorism and extremism, the situation of Lebanese people working in the country, about 300,000 according to ministerial data.

    Yesterday, at the end of face to face with Aoun, Card. Raï left the palace without making any comment. According to the National News Agency, the talks focused on "the current situation and the latest developments"; the president re-launched the task of preserving "national unity" and safeguarding Lebanon "from regional conflicts".

    The mission to Riyadh scheduled for November 13, should last one day and is increasingly taking on the contours of a political, rather than religious, mission. In the context of the visit, the Cardinal will read to the Saudi leaders a message from Lebanese President, then return to the Vatican, where he will stay for a week and meet Pope Francis.

    Meanwhile, according to some well-informed sources, the Maronite Patriarch would have obtained permission to meet Hariri from the Saudis the "in principle". The trip to Riyadh was announced in the days preceding the sudden resignation of the premier in the context of a trip to Saudi Arabia, where he is still waiting for his return to Lebanon. The Saudi leaders deny that he is in a state of arrest; however, a strong tide is sweeping through the Wahhabite kingdom and the future of the former Lebanese premier appears uncertain.

    From internal repression against (possible) opponents launched by hereditary prince Mohammed bin Salman (Mbs) culminating in the wave of recent arrests to open confrontation with Iran, Mbs has embarked on increasingly aggressive policies that are characterizing his mandate. Recently, the long Saudi hand has also reached Beirut - considered hostile to (allegedly) attacks by the Hezbollah Lebanese Shiite - and causing the resignation of Saad Hariri.

    Meanwhile, the list of countries alerting their fellow citizens, urging them to leave "Lebanon" as soon as possible or avoid traveling for tourism or business, has grown. After Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (EAU) also launched the alert to confirm the growing tension in the region.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs











    See also

    07/11/2017 17:54:00 LEBANON – SAUDI ARABIA
    Hariri's resignation calls into question Card Rahi’s visit to Riyadh

    The “head of the Maronite Church is convinced that pressure was put on the prime minister to resign,” says one source. The cardinal is outraged about the way in which the resignation was announced and has not tried to hide it.



    06/11/2017 18:49:00 LEBANON – SAUDI ARABIA
    Saad Hariri resigns as the Iranian-Saudi tsunami reaches Lebanon’s coast

    Prime Minister Hariri announced his resignation in Riyadh. Like a hostage, he thanked his kidnappers and explained the conditions for his release. He is in a hotel along with dozens of detained Saudi politicians and businessmen. The crisis with Iran and the balance of power in the region are at stake. President Aoun will now have the arduous task of managing the transition.



    24/02/2016 18:50:00 LEBANON – SAUDI ARABIA
    Open letter to the Saudi King Salman about Lebanon’s fate

    The decision not to pay US$ 4 billion to the Lebanese military, the travel warning for Saudis, Bahrainis and Emiratis, and the likely expulsion of 400,000 Lebanese nationals from the Gulf States are part of King Salman’s vendetta after Lebanon failed to stand with Riyadh against Tehran. Lebanon is a place of reconciliation between Sunnis and Shias and where modernity can exist without atheism. Fady Noun, deputy editor of L’Orient-Le Jour and our collaborator, offers an analysis and makes an appeal.



    27/03/2007 SAUDI ARABIA – ARAB LEAGUE
    Some positive moves from Riyadh summit for Israel, not for Lebanon
    The Arab League summit opens tomorrow as acceptance for Saudi peace plan increases. UN secretary general is expected. Lebanon will be represented by two delegations, a remarkable sign of the country’s division. Iraq might announce new steps on the path of national reconciliation.

    03/11/2017 09:29:00 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
    Card. Rai to visit Saudi Arabia in 'historic' first for a Christian leader

    The journey will last one day and should take place "within the next two weeks". The cardinal welcomed an invitation from Saudi leadership, which did not impose particular "conditions". A visit that fits in with the changes underway in the ultraconservative kingdom. Lebanon confirms the role of "bridge" to the Arab world.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.