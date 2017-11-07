|
Geographic areas
|
» 11/13/2017, 10.00
LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
Card. Raï in Riyadh: Christian-Islamic Dialogue and Hariri’s Resignation
The Maronite Patriarch is in the Saudi capital today, the first visit by a Christian leader to the ultraconservative kingdom. He will meet King Salman, the hereditary prince and the outgoing Lebanese premier. Yesterday Hariri said he was "free" and ready to return to Lebanon "soon". Beirut marathon turns into anti-Saudi protest.
See also
03/11/2017 09:29:00 LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
Card. Rai to visit Saudi Arabia in 'historic' first for a Christian leader
The journey will last one day and should take place "within the next two weeks". The cardinal welcomed an invitation from Saudi leadership, which did not impose particular "conditions". A visit that fits in with the changes underway in the ultraconservative kingdom. Lebanon confirms the role of "bridge" to the Arab world.
25/11/2004 SAUDI ARABIA
Christians arrested and persecuted in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh prisons are full of Christians but also Shiites and 'heretical' Sufi practitioners.
25/11/2004 SAUDI ARABIA
The 'Save O'Connor' campaign, an example of Internet solidarity
04/09/2009 SAUDI ARABIA
Shiites in Saudi Arabia discriminated against as "non-believers"
A report by HRW traces the marginalization of Shias in schools, courts, mosques, military, government, labour. Similarly (and perhaps worse) Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, etc are discriminated against.
16/06/2017 12:58:00 ISLAM-MIDDLE EAST
Terrorism and migrants: A much needed discussion between Muslims and Christians (Part 2)
Salafis, Wahhabites and Muslim Brotherhood respond to crisis in Islam with a return to the origins and a war against the "infedels." Their belief is similar to that of Al Qaeda and Daesh. War between Sunnis and Shiites. Saudi Arabia's proselytism and the spread of the fundamentalist mosques. Once a model to imitate, Europe has become an example of "decadence" to be fought against
|
Editor's choices
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
TOP10
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
06/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
08/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
08/11/2017 IRAQ
11/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
10/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
Fr. Gaetano Nicosia, the angel of the lepers, has died
Gianni Criveller
10/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
06/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
08/11/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®