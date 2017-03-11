|
Geographic areas
11/03/2017
LEBANON - SAUDI ARABIA
Card. Rai to visit Saudi Arabia in 'historic' first for a Christian leader
The journey will last one day and should take place "within the next two weeks". The cardinal welcomed an invitation from Saudi leadership, which did not impose particular "conditions". A visit that fits in with the changes underway in the ultraconservative kingdom. Lebanon confirms the role of "bridge" to the Arab world.
