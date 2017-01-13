20 January 2017
    » 01/20/2017, 10.34

    SRI LANKA

    Card. Ranjith inaugurates the Year of St. Joseph Vaz, the Apostle of Sri Lanka (Photo)

    Melani Manel Perera

    The Archbishop of Colombo said that he was an "outstanding example of reconciliation." He spoke both Tamil and Sinhalese and lived in communion with both ethnicities. A relic exhibited for the devotion of the faithful. Foundations laid of the new national shrine dedicated to him.

     

    Colombo (AsiaNews) - Card. Malcolm Ranjith, archbishop of Colombo, inaugurated 2017 as the year dedicated to St. Joseph Vaz, the Apostle of Sri Lanka and the country's first saint canonized by Pope Francis during the pastoral visit of 2015.

    The ceremony was held on 14 January in the cathedral of St. Lucia in Kotahena in the capital, in conjunction with the closing of the Year of Mercy. Speaking to those present, the cardinal said: "St. Joseph Vaz was an extraordinary example of reconciliation for the Tamils ​​and the Sinhalese, the two linguistic groups [and ethnic, ed] of Sri Lanka. He not only spoke both languages, but has lived peacefully with members of the two ethnic groups. "

    The archbishop reported that the island's Catholic Church intends to publish more details "on his courageous work for Sri Lanka and for the Catholics in the world. Particular attention will be given to the fight against poverty and the growth of religious harmony among different religions and racial groups, virtues that St. Joseph Vaz embodied in full. "

    On the inauguration day, a relic of the saint (a blue cotton jacket) was exposed for devotion in two places of worship: from 6 am to 4 pm, at the shrine of St. Anthony Kochchikade; from 9 pm to 4:30 in the afternoon, in the cathedral of St. Lucia, where it was carried in procession. From next March 31 the relic will be placed in the Basilica of Our Lady of Tewatte, the national Marian shrine.

    For the occasion, the official hymn "Vandaneeyawu, Pujaneeyawu" composed J.K.S. Perera was also performed. The Cardinal urged the bishops and priests present to promote the song in all the parishes of the diocese during the year.

    In the days following the various ceremonies were held on the territory and in the schools. In Maha Galgamuwa, in the central-west where there is a church dedicated to the Apostle, the foundation stone for a national shrine in his honor was laid.

