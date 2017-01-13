|
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Card. Ranjith inaugurates the Year of St. Joseph Vaz, the Apostle of Sri Lanka (Photo)
The Archbishop of Colombo said that he was an "outstanding example of reconciliation." He spoke both Tamil and Sinhalese and lived in communion with both ethnicities. A relic exhibited for the devotion of the faithful. Foundations laid of the new national shrine dedicated to him.
|
