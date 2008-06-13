by Kenneth Corbilla

The news was given by Father Gregory Gaston, rector of the Pontifical Philippine college, where the cardinal currently resides, who had tested positive on 11 September, upon his arrival in Manila for a period of holidays.

Manila (AsiaNews) - Cardinal Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, former archbishop of Manila, and current prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, does not have Covid-19. The news was reported to Radio Veritas, the Philippine broadcaster run by the Church, by Father Gregory Gaston, rector of the Pontifical Philippine College, where Card. Tagle resides.

Fr Gaston said that after the quarantine period, the swab test was negative. "The negative result of the swab is truly a great joy for the whole Church. God wants him to continue to serve in the Vatican office for the Missions, to bring the Good News of God of love, joy, peace, justice, forgiveness and reconciliation, things that the world especially needs in these days ", said Fr Gaston.

Previously Fr. Gaston had said that tests were carried out inside the Philippine College and none of them tested positive.

Card. Tagle was the first exponent of the Roman curia to contract the disease after travelling from Rome to the Philippines to spend his holidays. The cardinal had tested negative for Covid-19 before leaving Italy (7 September), and positive after his arrival in the Philippines (10 September).

The fact that Card. Tagle was positive for coronavirus was made public on 11 September by the director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni. The cardinal, he specified, "shows no symptoms" and "will remain in isolation in the Philippines, where he is".