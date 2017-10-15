|
|
» 10/21/2017, 17.30
VATICAN
Cardinal Filoni: World Mission Day is not a question for only priests and religious
"The Christian faith is born precisely because, as Saint Matthew says in Chapter 28, Jesus gave the last commandment, the last mandate to his disciples: Thus go, baptise, and make disciples.” The number of Catholics in the world is up, but their proportion is down. The number of bishops is up, as are permanent deacons, but that of priests and religious is down.
See also
12/11/2005 MISSION
On mission, recalling those who gave us life and faith
In these days, in all PIME missions and houses, prayers were offered for missionaries' deceased parents, thus displaying appreciation of those who gave life to, educated in faith, and supported the demanding vocation of following Christ as a missionary. A reflection from the founder of AsiaNews:
16/04/2005 Vatican - World Mission Sunday 2005
"Mission: Bread broken for the life of the world"
Message of John Paul II for World Mission Sunday 2005.
14/07/2010 ASIA
Announcing Christ in Asia to prepare tomorrow’s world, says MEP’s Fr Georges Colomb
The urgency of explicitly announcing Jesus Christ, who cannot be bartered away by sharing “values”, the new ways of mission in difficult countries, the need for lifelong missionaries, the wonder caused by many young people fascinated by the missionary vocation are topics that Fr Colomb, new superior general of the Missions Étrangères de Paris, discussed with AsiaNews.
06/05/2007 VATICAN
May the awareness that everyone is a missionary grow, says Pope
On Fidei donum’s 50th anniversary, Benedict XVI says that despite the difficulties of our times there are “signs of hope” such as the missionary vitality of the Christian people. We must pray for and hold on to the “certainty” that the Lord will not deprive us of priests. The Vatican Secretary of State writes a letter to the prefect for the evangelisation of peoples.
01/12/2016 16:04:00 MONGOLIA
"Whispering the Gospel to the heart of Asia" as a model of mission for Mongolia (Photos)
Fr Giorgio Marengo is a Consolata missionary who has lived in the Asian country since 2003. His approach to evangelisation is more adapted to the complexity of the Asian context. It entails putting people and human relations at the centre of things, creating empathy and confidence. This way, the Christian witness will not remain on the surface. Karakorum, the ancient imperial capital, can thus become a place for inter-faith dialogue.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
16/10/2017 EGYPT
15/10/2017 VATICAN
18/10/2017 VATICAN
16/10/2017 VATICAN " HINDUS
15/10/2017 VATICAN
16/10/2017 PAKISTAN
19/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
17/10/2017 NORTH KOREA - EU
17/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®