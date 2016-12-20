|
VIETNAM
Nguyen Hung
Caritas Saigon helped 3,000 disabled and homeless children at Christmas
Small shops selling products made by children operate in the city’s pastoral centre. On the theme ‘Come to love’, 453 social workers organised activities for blind and deaf children.
See also
14/04/2007 VIETNAM
A “support network” for 22 thousand street children
65 Drop in centres and hospices in Ho Chi Minh City not only offer new hope to the small abandoned children, they also give fresh opportunities for work experience to students who want to work in the field of social welfare.
09/09/2010 VIETNAM
Ho Chi Minh City: Catholic and Buddhist facilities for young AIDS patients
Facilities host about 2,500 ranging in age from zero to 16, most living with HIV/AIDS. Nuns and volunteers work in “silence” to ease the pain. Discrimination and rejection are the main problems. The Mai Tam diocesan shelter provides an example.
20/12/2006 VIETNAM
Five thousand children “at work” for Christmas at the Pastoral Centre in Ho Chi Minh City
The Centre’s activities with five thousands kids from the big city continue. Items the children make are sold.
03/02/2009 VIETNAM
Salesians in Vietnam to serve the younger generations
Starting in 1952 the Salesians spread across the country. Schools, shelters for streets kids, assistance to migrants and minorities from rural areas are part of what the Salesian Society does. Its focus is on young people so that they can “experience Christian life in society.”
15/11/2006 VIETNAM
Vietnamese Catholics concerned about the fate of 300,000 blind children who are waiting for appropri
These children have no guaranteed assistance and education and are still waiting to see their formal rights respected. Their problems are at the centre of a meeting in the archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City.
|
