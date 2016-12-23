|
Geographic areas
|
» 12/30/2016, 14.25
SYRIA
Sandra Awad*
Caritas Syria: children turn to theater to rebuild the country with peaceful Christmas
Over 500 children have attended a show dedicated to the "birth of peace". In Damascus, there is no water and electricity; but in the dark you can see the "light" that illuminates the world. Toys, scarves, gloves and wool socks distributed to children most in need. A young actor says: Peace is not only a miracle but "we are the first who must build it".
See also
09/03/2016 13:33:00 SYRIA
Caritas Syria: The country risks exploding and could even overwhelm Europe
Sandra Awad, head of the Catholic institution's communications in Syria, speaks of the loss of a volunteer killed by bombs and the daily suffering of an increasingly impoverished population. Peace must come "from within" and mercy is “increasingly needed”. Educational and support projects in favor of the poor, the elderly and children.
26/08/2016 09:49:00 SYRIA
Daraya: Deal reached to evacuate besieged town after four years
Both sides reached an agreement to allow civilians and rebels to leave the area. Since 2012 residents are under siege and face bombings and shortages of food, water and power. Washington and Moscow is due to hold talks focused on targeting Islamic State. In Aleppo 11 children had been killed in a barrel bomb attack.
19/08/2016 16:45:00 SYRIA
For Nuncio in Damascus, children's eyes are the mirror of the atrocities committed in Syria
Since August, areas under siege have not received any aid. UN official calls for a halt to Aleppo bombing. The image of a child rescued from the rubble is the image of the Syrian conflict. For Mgr Zenari, there is “no light at the end of the tunnel”. A deal on “humanitarian aid” is crucial.
21/09/2016 16:21:00 SYRIA
For Caritas, Syria has become a football field where big powers use the innocent as a ball
Fighters are destroying infrastructure, factories and buildings with their "big shoes". Displaced people, food shortages, education, migration, abandoned seniors and children playing at war are the consequences of the conflict. More than aid, people just want peace. The spokeswoman of the Catholic charity sends a letter for International Day of Peace.
31/03/2016 14:38:00 SYRIA
Caritas Syria: after the violence of war, the Easter of peace and resurrection is celebrated in Damascus
In a letter to AsiaNews, the director of Communications for Caritas describes the days of celebration, a source of "hope". The eyes of people “were full of joy.” Perhaps, war and death “showed us the real meaning of resurrection”. For Christians, “Syria is more than a house”; it is "our identity. Syria is us, and we are Syria."
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
26/12/2016 VATICAN
28/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
28/12/2016 BANGLADESH
26/12/2016 RUSSIA " ITALY
Father Roman Scalfi, the starets of the West, has died
Stefano Caprio
25/12/2016 VATICAN
23/12/2016 SYRIA
23/12/2016 BANGLADESH
28/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
23/12/2016 CANADA " SAUDI ARABIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®