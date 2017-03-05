|
|
» 05/03/2017, 14.35
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Caritas offers books, needles and thread for poor Punjab children (Photos and Videos)
In the Pakistani province, the social arm of the Church has opened 15 centers. Throughout this year, 450 pupils enrolled. In the village of Amritnagar there are two, which since 2015 have educated 100 children. Parents included in employment projects.
|
