09/12/2017, 14.43
VIETNAM
Catholic Academy in Đà Lạt to start second academic year
The institute re-opened in 2016 carrying the heritage of two schools seized by the authorities in 1975, one in Đà Lạt and the other in Saigon (Sài Gòn). Eighteen students completed the first year. Some 53 students have enrolled for the upcoming year, including 15 women religious and 9 lay people. Japanese, Cambodian and Laotian students could join them in the future.
