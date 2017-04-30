05 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 05/05/2017, 14.49

    EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM

    Catholic Church Spokesperson: Pope in Egypt, gift of peace and bridge between Christians and Muslims



    For Fr. Rafic Greiche Francis has "erased" the distances between people and faiths. A visit of "immense importance" after the attacks on churches: "It has brought joy to everyone". Too soon to say if it will change something with al-Azhar but "we are on the right path". Muslims affected by the "modesty" of "a man of God". For Catholics, an invitation to "unity". 

    Cairo (AsiaNews) - The great legacy left by Pope Francis's apostolic visit to Egypt last weekend is "the gift of peace," the testimony of a shepherd who "creates bridges" and "erases distance" between people and among faithful of different religion. Fr. Rafic Greiche, spokesman for the Egyptian Catholic Church, comments in an interview with AsiaNews on the visit of the pontiff to the Land of the Pharaohs. During the two days in Egypt, Bergoglio met with the president of the Republic al-Sisi, the great imam of al-Azhar Ahmad Al-Tayeb, and celebrated a mass in front of tens of thousands of faithful.

    "A visit of immense importance and great significance [political and spiritual] - adds the priest - especially after the bombings of two churches, attacks, mourning and suffering. The Pope has brought a new wave of peace and joy to all. "

    Fr. Rafic was among the first to welcome Pope Francis at the airport in Cairo on April 28, just a few minutes after the flight landing in the Egyptian capital (pictured, the priest greeting the pontiff). "As soon as he approached," the priest said, "I have welcomed him and told him," We are happy to welcome You. " He replied in Italian, 'I'm also happy to be here and to see you'. The Pope then confirmed the 'great desire' to come to Egypt. "

    The most obvious fact about the visit is that "Francis did not come as a political leader and was not received as Obama, Putin or other world leaders." All Egyptians, he adds, Muslims and Christians have realized that "he is a man of peace" and this is "important on a spiritual level, especially for Muslims." There are those, Fr. Rafic confirms, "who looked at Pope Francis with different eyes than political leaders, religious or dignitaries who had come in the past."

    It was a "special event", which received a "huge echo" among people and the media. "Even newspapers - he stresses - have spoken and written about the visit, and they continue to do it even these days. The media celebrated the pope of peace, who came to the land of peace to bring fresh air, new air to Egypt. " "For Christians - said the spokesman for the Egyptian Catholic Church - it was not just the Pope's visit. The faithful have felt the presence of Jesus Christ, not a religious leader, but as something coming from heaven. For us Christians, but also for the Muslims themselves and with all the people, a deep bond, a mutual affection has been created in these two days. "

    Meeting with Pope Francis, looking closely at the gestures and listening to the words, explains Fr. Rafic, "Egyptian Muslims felt as if they were in the presence of a man of God." Statements "also reaffirmed yesterday by some newspapers," he adds, when the echo of the visit should have been almost nil. "That's why this is a very important event." In addition, the Muslim community [the vast majority in the country, almost 90% Sunni] "was impressed by his modesty, by choosing to travel in a non-luxurious car to cross the stadium threshold for mass without protection, in an open car. To confirm a man who is not afraid, but is strong in the faith and in the protection of God. "

    If the Pope's journey struck the Muslims deeply, it is "too early" to say whether it "will change something" in relations with the highest Islamic institutions, first of all the al-Azhar University in Cairo. "We need to look closely at how relations will develop," warns the spokesperson of the Egyptian Catholic Church - but we are on the right path, dialogue and fraternal collaboration. We must remain open to ideas and confrontation."

    Finally, the hope that this trip will bring greater attention from the world's politicians and leaders "to the fate of Christians" in Egypt and throughout the Middle East." Communities that have "thousands of years" behind them and "do everything to preserve" this land, so that it is not "emptied of the Christian presence." And for Catholics, concludes Fr. Rafic, the hope is they will "start thinking about themselves as one thing, because the many Catholic institutions in Egypt, work in isolation, instead we hope they can discover the value, strength, and the importance of unity."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Egypt
    Islam
    Vatican
    Pope Franciscan
    Islam
    Christians
    Muslims
    Violence
    Interreligious Dialogue
    Ecumenism
    Islamic State
    Catholic Church











    See also

    28/04/2017 09:18:00 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
    Egypt is in festive mode (and on full alert) ready to welcome Pope Francis

    The President of the Republic al-Sisi personally supervising the security apparatus. Cairo wants to show itself as a tolerant, fraternal and welcoming country. Today, the intervention at al-Azhar peace conference. Over 35,000 people (accredited) for tomorrow's Mass at the aeronautics academy. More extremist threats against Christians in Minya.



    26/04/2017 13:58:00 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
    Emeritus of Giza: beyond violence, the Pope comes to Egypt as a messenger of dialogue and encounter

    In an exclusive interview with AsiaNews Msgr. Antonios Aziz Mina describes a country, and a Christian community, still wounded by recent attacks, but ready to welcome the pontiff. The pain of Muslims for attacks on churches. Egypt capable of breaking the backward-looking bonds of the Islamic State. In the East, there are economic interests that revolve around oil.



    29/04/2017 10:41:00 EGYPT - VATICAN - ISLAM
    Pope in Egypt: Enthusiasm and admiration online and in press

    Four significant moments marked the first day of Francis in Egypt. Admiration and appreciation for the courage shown by the pontiff: "Thank you for having risked your security for us." And some would like an Egyptian capital, as it is today, "clean, uncrowded and of a particular beauty. Reminiscent of the past."



    28/04/2017 18:14:00 EGYPT – ISLAM
    Al-Azhar conference in Cairo tries to decouple Islam and violence

    Egyptian president al-Sisi forcefully backed the meeting to fight the ideology of the Islamic state. Coptic Orthodox Bishop of Tanta says that terrorism has to be fought with peace. Violence binds fundamentalism and relativism. Qur'anic exegesis remains a problem.



    25/05/2016 11:50:00 EGYPT-VATICAN
    Pope-Grand Imam of Al Azhar: Egypt’s press enthusiastic and "political" comments

    Al Sisi mediation praised for success of encounter. Amazement at the sobriety of the Vatican statement. A corrective measure for Islamophobia generated by the Islamic State. A reader: I believe in Pope Francis and his smile

     
    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.