|
|
» 02/13/2017, 11.14
INDIA
Santosh Digal
Catholic Indians to Modi: Use your influence to release Fr. Tom, kidnapped in Yemen
The All India Catholic Union is the largest association of lay Catholics. A letter to the Prime Minister asks him to use his diplomatic channels in the Middle East. In December, the native of Kerala Salesian appeared in a video, visibly tried, stating his need for urgent care.
See also
21/03/2016 14:57:00 YEMEN – ITALY
For Fr Tom, abducted in Yemen, Holy Thursday prayer and adoration for the martyrs
Fr Tom Uzhunnalil was the chaplain of the Sisters of Mother Teresa killed in Aden. He is now in Jihadi hands. So far, nothing is known about his fate. Unconfirmed rumours claim that he will be crucified on Good Friday. The Rector Major addresses the Salesian Family asking for prayers for the victims of sectarian violence.
08/01/2014 VIETNAM
Vinh: Christmas celebration for the release of two Catholics, jailed for defending religious freedom
Ngo Van Khoi and Nguyen Van Hai left jail on 22 December, welcomed by the Catholic community, which celebrated their liberation. A special thanks goes to Mgr Paul Nguyen Thai Hop who fought against the unjust sentence, and expressed his joy for their homecoming and the special occasion of celebration.
07/07/2008 NEPAL
Catholics mourn the “first martyr” of the Church in Nepal By Kalpit Parajuli
At the funeral of Fr John Prakash more than a thousands priests, nuns and ordinary believers gather to honour the memory of the slain Salesian clergyman. People want to know what happened as Bishop Sharma promises continuity in the work of the religious.
30/01/2007 MONGOLIA
New mission in Darkhan with 23 catechumens
Salesian missionaries in Mongolia have established the first Catholic parish outside the capital. Even the Communist government has welcomed their arrival. As they work to help the local population improve its life, preparations are under way for 23 new baptisms.
08/07/2010 INDIA
Catholic Church and the Indian government to help 60 thousand poor students
Salesian priests and the Indian Ministry for Agriculture and Rural Development collaborate to offer three months free training for poor students. The course is already active in the state of West Bengal and will expand to other Indian states over the next two years
|
Editor's choices
VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONGCard. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
The Hong Kong bishop’s optimism over a change in the method of appointing bishops and the function of the Patriotic Association. But it is unclear whether it is real change or just nominal, in words. Underground bishops are patriotic and love their country, but the Party is suspicious of them. Freedom in episcopal appointments is “essential", but the bishops are not free to exercise their ministry. Patriotic bishops controlled in their visits with members of the universal Church. The "bugs" (hidden microphones) in a bishop’s office.
HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICANCard. Tong: The future of Sino-Vatican dialogue from an ecclesiological point of view
Card. John Tong
The Hong Kong Cardinal outlines the steps that hope to propel dialogue between China and the Holy See. Themes include the Pope's role in the appointment of bishops; A change of vision in the Patriotic Association; the possible integration of the underground bishops in the Episcopal Conference. A new article by card. John Tong, following a previous article published a few months ago on "Communion of the Church in China with the universal Church."
TOP10
09/02/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA-VATICAN
07/02/2017 PAKISTAN
09/02/2017 VATICAN-CHINA-HONG KONG
Card. Tong’s article on China-Holy See dialogue, arouses joy and dismay
Bernardo Cervellera
09/02/2017 ISLAM - MOROCCO
08/02/2017 VATICAN
07/02/2017 INDONESIA
Archbishop of Jakarta: vote against extremism and violence
Mathias Hariyadi
07/02/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
06/02/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Church in China: the ten most important news stories of 2016
Padre Pietro (伯铎神父)
07/02/2017 MYANMAR
Myanmar, Burmese Cardinal: the dawn of hope blurred by ethnic and sectarian violence
Card. Charles Maung Bo
10/02/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®