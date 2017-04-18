|
|
» 04/25/2017, 17.21
EGYPT – VATICAN – ISLAM
Loula Lahham
Catholic patriarch of Alexandria: Pope Francis’s visit will mark a renewal of the Church in Egypt
Anba Ibrahim Isaac Sidrak describes his joy for Pope Francis’s visit and his uneasiness towards his country, hit by terrorism. He talks about the fraternal relations with Tawadros II and those with Al Azhar and President el-Sisi, as well as the renewal of the Church with new bodies, social tasks, and enhanced role for the lay men and women.
See also
03/03/2009 SAUDI ARABIA
Lingerie as a weapon in the fight for Saudi reforms
A campaign underway to lift ban on women working in lingerie stores puts the spotlight on reforms in the kingdom. In February Saudi king made major changes to powerful institutions, replacing ultra-conservative figures. Some people dubbed the changes as a “bold reform”; others see them instead as a way to reassert the central role of the state. Ultraconservatives are mobilising against TV stations owned by members of the ruling family.
15/01/2007 IRAQ
Hanging of two of Saddam Hussein’s cronies widens Sunni-Shia divide
The two men are Barzan al-Tikriti, Saddam Hussein’s half-brother and former intelligence chief, and Awad al-Bandar, former head of Iraq's Revolutionary Court, both convicted for their role in the Dujail massacre. Shiites are blamed for the executions.
13/03/2006 ISLAM
The clash of civilisation comes from Bin Laden and Islam
An international conference on the Muhammad cartoons is scheduled to take place in Bahrain, but from Pakistan comes a million dollar prize for anyone who kills the cartoonists. A Syrian psychologist speaking on al-Jazeera says: "It is a clash between freedom and oppression, between democracy and dictatorship. It is a clash between human rights, on the one hand, and the violation of these rights, on other hand."
02/09/2004 MALAYSIA
Anwar Ibrahim set free
17/12/2010 MALAYSIA
Kuala Lumpur: Government suspends opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim
The former deputy premier accuses the government of having ties with Israel. Along with him, three other members of Pakatan Rakyat, the opposition coalition, have been suspended. This move brings the Barison Nasional, the ruling party, to regain a majority of two thirds, lost for the first time in 40 years with the 2008 elections.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
19/04/2017 MALAYSIA
20/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Asia Bibi's trial could resume in June
Kamran Chaudhry
22/04/2017 VIETNAM " CHINA
18/04/2017 MONGOLIA
19/04/2017 EGYPT " TURKEY " VATICAN
20/04/2017 SYRIA
23/04/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®