» 10/31/2017, 16.37
VATICAN – LUTHERANS
Catholics and Lutherans, 500 years after the Reformation on the way towards unity
A joint statement highlights the steps taken this year, full of “remarkable ecumenical events”, noting “We recognize that while the past cannot be changed, its influence upon us today can be transformed to become a stimulus for growing communion, and a sign of hope for the world”.
See also
10/06/2016 14:44:00 VATICAN
Pope calls on Christians to be united in a world that lives as if God did not exist
In a meeting with a delegation from the World Communion of Reformed Churches, Francis stressed the “urgent need for an ecumenism that, along with theological dialogue aimed at settling traditional doctrinal disagreements between Christians, can promote a shared mission of evangelization and service."
21/10/2013 VATICAN
Pope: aware of the harm done in the past, Catholics and Lutherans continue on ecumenical journey
Audience with a delegation of the Lutheran World Federation and members of the Lutheran-Roman Catholic Commission for Unity . "We will continue our path of dialogue and communion ," even though " there are and will be difficulties”.
01/11/2009 VATICAN
Pope: in the communion of saints we are never alone, but among family and friends
Benedict XVI corrects the macabre interpretation of Halloween. The Feast of All Saints is a festival of solidarity. Visiting the cemeteries should be noted that the souls of the dead "are in the hands of God." He recalls the Joint Declaration of Augusta, between the World Lutheran Federation and the Catholic Church, defined by John Paul II a milestone on the difficult road of rebuilding full unity among Christians.
03/11/2016 14:48:00 THAILAND – VATICAN
Thai Lutheran bishop: the pope in Sweden makes us rediscover mercy
For Rev Banjob Kusawadee, first bishop in Thailand’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, “disputes are not about people but about their sins”. We all need God's forgiveness. Since 2003, Thai Lutherans and Catholics have good relations and organise a ‘unity camp’ every year.
30/10/2016 13:01:00 VATICAN
Pope express closeness to central Italy earthquake victims
At the Sunday Angelus Pope Francis prays for the injured and families of the earthquake victims, a few hours from another quake that took place this morning. The people see in Zacchaeus "a villain, who has become rich on the backs of others. But Jesus, driven by mercy, was looking precisely for him". "This in order to give confidence to people who grow and change. This is how God acts towards all of us: He is not blocked by our sin, but surpasses it with love and helps us feel nostalgia for good. " Four new blessed in Spain, martyrs of the Civil War. Prayers for the trip to Sweden and the meeting with the Lutherans. The Pope went to Saint Mary Major yesterday in order to entrust this trip to Our Lady.
Books
