31 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/31/2017, 16.37

    VATICAN – LUTHERANS

    Catholics and Lutherans, 500 years after the Reformation on the way towards unity



    A joint statement highlights the steps taken this year, full of “remarkable ecumenical events”, noting “We recognize that while the past cannot be changed, its influence upon us today can be transformed to become a stimulus for growing communion, and a sign of hope for the world”.

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) – The Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and the Lutheran World Federation issued a joint statement today, 31 October 2017, the final day of the joint commemoration of the Reformation.

    The statement acknowledges the step taken along the ecumenical path, highlighting the decision by the Anglican Communion to welcome and receive the Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification signed by the Lutheran World Federation and the Roman Catholic Church in 1999, which the World Communion of Reformed Churches signed in the past year.

    The communiqué says “we are very thankful for the spiritual and theological gifts received through the Reformation, a commemoration that we have shared together and with our ecumenical partners globally. Likewise, we begged forgiveness for our failures and for the ways in which Christians have wounded the Body of the Lord and offended each other during the five hundred years since the beginning of the Reformation until today.

    “On this day we look back on a year of remarkable ecumenical events, beginning on 31st October 2016 with the joint Lutheran - Catholic common prayer in Lund, Sweden, in the presence of our ecumenical partners. While leading that service, Pope Francis and Bishop Munib A. Younan, then President of the Lutheran World Federation, signed a joint statement with the commitment to continue the ecumenical journey together towards the unity that Christ prayed for (cf. John 17:21). On the same day, our joint service to those in need of our help and solidarity has also been strengthened by a letter of intent between Caritas Internationalis and the Lutheran World Federation World Service.”

    “Among the blessings of this year of Commemoration is the fact that for the first time Lutherans and Catholics have seen the Reformation from an ecumenical perspective. This has allowed new insight into the events of the sixteenth century which led to our separation. We recognize that while the past cannot be changed, its influence upon us today can be transformed to become a stimulus for growing communion, and a sign of hope for the world to overcome division and fragmentation. Again, it has become clear that what we have in common is far more than that which still divides us.”
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    vatican
    catholic church
    world lutheran federation
    anglican communion
    world communion of reformed churches
    reformation
    anniversary
    unity
    ecumenism
    500 years
    joint statement











    See also

    10/06/2016 14:44:00 VATICAN
    Pope calls on Christians to be united in a world that lives as if God did not exist

    In a meeting with a delegation from the World Communion of Reformed Churches, Francis stressed the “urgent need for an ecumenism that, along with theological dialogue aimed at settling traditional doctrinal disagreements between Christians, can promote a shared mission of evangelization and service."



    21/10/2013 VATICAN
    Pope: aware of the harm done in the past, Catholics and Lutherans continue on ecumenical journey
    Audience with a delegation of the Lutheran World Federation and members of the Lutheran-Roman Catholic Commission for Unity . "We will continue our path of dialogue and communion ," even though " there are and will be difficulties”.

    01/11/2009 VATICAN
    Pope: in the communion of saints we are never alone, but among family and friends
    Benedict XVI corrects the macabre interpretation of Halloween. The Feast of All Saints is a festival of solidarity. Visiting the cemeteries should be noted that the souls of the dead "are in the hands of God." He recalls the Joint Declaration of Augusta, between the World Lutheran Federation and the Catholic Church, defined by John Paul II a milestone on the difficult road of rebuilding full unity among Christians.

    03/11/2016 14:48:00 THAILAND – VATICAN
    Thai Lutheran bishop: the pope in Sweden makes us rediscover mercy

    For Rev Banjob Kusawadee, first bishop in Thailand’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, “disputes are not about people but about their sins”. We all need God's forgiveness. Since 2003, Thai Lutherans and Catholics have good relations and organise a ‘unity camp’ every year.



    30/10/2016 13:01:00 VATICAN
    Pope express closeness to central Italy earthquake victims

    At the Sunday Angelus Pope Francis prays for the injured and families of the earthquake victims, a few hours from another quake that took place this morning. The people see in Zacchaeus "a villain, who has become rich on the backs of others. But Jesus, driven by mercy, was looking precisely for him". "This in order to give confidence to people who grow and change. This is how God acts towards all of us: He is not blocked by our sin, but surpasses it with love and helps us feel nostalgia for good. " Four new blessed in Spain, martyrs of the Civil War. Prayers for the trip to Sweden and the meeting with the Lutherans. The Pope went to Saint Mary Major yesterday in order to entrust this trip to Our Lady.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.