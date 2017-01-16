23 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/23/2017, 10.02

    INDIA - YEMEN

    Catholics and others in pray for Fr. Tom’s release, Indian Salesian kidnapped in Yemen

    Nirmala Carvalho

    A day of prayer organized by the Bishops' Conference. The initiative was also joined Protestant communities. Rev. Thomas Jacob: "Let us pray for him to return home safely." Hundreds of faithful at candlelight vigil organized at Our Lady’s Cathedral Trivandrum.


     

    Delhi (AsiaNews) - This weekend the Indian Church held a Day of Prayer for the release of Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, the 55 year-old Salesian missionary from Kerala, kidnapped in Yemen last March.

    The initiative was also joined Christian personalities of the country, such as the Reverend Thomas Jacob, of  St. Stephen's Church (Church of North India, CNI) in Bandra, in the State of Maharashtra. According to the motto "that they all may be one" [John 17, 21], the local Protestant community united with Catholics accepting the invitation to the prayer of the bishops.

    "We prayed that Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil may soon be free and safe", Rev. Thomas Jacob stressed to AsiaNews. "May God grant him health. We pray - added the Protestant leader - for it to come home soon. We also pray for his captors, for a change of their hearts and their transformation ".

    After months of silence, at the end of December a video was posted online showing Fr. Tom Uzhunnalil, the Salesian Indian kidnapped by an extremist commando attributable to the Islamic State (IS) in early March in southern Yemen. In the video posted online, the clergyman states his name and says, "I may need hospitalisation soon". Reading from a prepared text, he warns that his captors have tried several times to contact the Indian government, the president and the prime minister but "in vain" and that "nothing was done" for his release.

    For the past ten months, Fr Tom Uzhunnalil has been in the hands of the Jihadi group, likely linked to IS, that stormed a home for the sick and elderly run by the Missionaries of Charity in Aden, in southern Yemen. In the attack, four sisters of Mother Teresa and 12 other people were killed.

    Called by the Bishops' Conference, at the request of the president of the bishops Card. Baselios Cleemis, the day was held on January 21 and 22 depending on the activities of the individual dioceses. The Diocese of Kohima, the state capital of Nagaland, yesterday celebrated the Day of Prayer.

    In a note Fr. Thomas Toretkiu, secretary to the bishop, stressed that the Church in India is "worried and distressed about the fate of Fr. Tom ". Hence the appeal to the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and the highest authorities of the Government of India, to do all they can to secure the release of a "generous and selfless priest".

    Hundreds of people have joined the special prayer, followed by a candlelight vigil, organized by Our Lady’s Cathedral Trivandrum (Kerala) on January 21. An initiative launched in response to the appeal of CBCI President, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, who recalled "the anguish and expectation" of the news of the "release" of the missionary for more than 10 months in the hands of his kidnappers.  
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    yemen
    nuns mother
    teresa war violence Islam fundamentalism jihad religious
    freedom Salesians











    See also

    18/03/2016 12:10:00 YEMEN
    Sole survivor of Yemen massacre, Sister Sally, describes martyrdom of her sisters

    The superior of the Aden community has entrusted to a sister the dramatic story of the assault on the nursing home for the elderly and disabled. The sisters were killed because of their "fidelity" to their mission, by being found ready "to welcome their Spouse”. A blood sacrifice in the hope that it will bring about "shoots of peace for the Middle East and help stop Isis". The signed letter (PDF).



    18/01/2017 12:39:00 INDIA - YEMEN
    Indian Church in prayer for Fr. Tom, the Salesian priest kidnapped in Yemen

    On January 21 and 22 the Bishops' Conference has invoked a day of prayer for the liberation of the Salesian missionary. Card. Cleemis: We await with "anguish and prayer,"  news of his "release", that he is "alive and safe." Salesian Vicar: Amid the difficulties prayer is "essential" to "keep hope alive".

     



    27/12/2016 10:08:00 YEMEN - INDIA
    Fr. Tom, kidnapped in Yemen, is alive and asks Pope for help: "I have been forgotten, I need care" (VIDEO)

    Since March 4 last, the Indian Salesian has been in the hands of an Islamic State commando. Yesterday, the kidnappers released a video, in which he appeals to Francis, the Indian government and Catholics worldwide. He adds: "I urgently need medical attention." Delhi assures: Regular contact with local authorities and regional powers.



    18/05/2016 12:00:00 YEMEN - INDIA
    Delhi: Fr. Tom "is safe", last efforts for his release. The Vicar of Arabia urges caution

    Indian government sources report that the Salesian kidnapped in Yemen is alive, well and they are working to ensure his release. He is not in the hands of the Islamic state, but "anti-government forces." Msgr. Hinder urges caution because "there are no new elements." He is optimistic, but calls for prudence.



    06/04/2016 14:13:00 YEMEN - INDIA
    Vicar of Arabia: Still no word on Fr. Tom. We pray for his release

    Msgr. Hinder reports that so far there has been no official communication on the fate of the Salesian kidnapped in Yemen. The prelate thanks all for the demonstrations of solidarity from many parts of the world. April 4 in Bangalore a vigil marking one month since his capture was held. Salesian Vicar: a "testing time" to help us overcome "fears and divisions".
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - USA
    Pope to Trump: America’s greatness is measured by its attention to the poor



    Pope Francis exalts the "rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people” and the nation’s “commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide ". Concerns " for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door ". The oath Trump preceded by various prayers of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish Representatives. The slogan "America first" will guide political choices. String criticism of the establishment. China’s caution and the enthusiasm of the president of Taiwan.


    CHINA - UNITED STATES
    The Trump era begins: The China-US relationship and the risk of war

    Wei Jingsheng

    As the inauguration ceremony of the Trump presidency approaches, the Propaganda Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party has banned all journalists from “unauthorized criticism" of Trump’ words and deeds. According to the great dissident Wei Jingsheng there is a chance that Trump will force China into fair trade deals, possibly leading to political and legal reforms. A trade war is an option.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.