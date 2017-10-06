|
|
» 10/12/2017, 17.04
HONG KONG - CHINA
Li Yuan
Catholics dedicated Mass to remember disappeared Chinese bishop
The 85-year-old bishop of Baoding was abducted by police on October 8 1997. There had been no further news of his whereabouts since then. Msgr. Yeung of Hong Kong: We hope he is alive. A book in print and online to remember his life and influence in the Christian community. Justice and Peace official: We need to discover what made him so firm in his faith.
