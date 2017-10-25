|
|
» 10/31/2017, 16.06
VIETNAM
Huy Thuc
Catholics in Nghệ An still targeted by Red Flag militants
Catholics and clergymen have been physically and verbally assaulted. The Church has been involved in defending the rights of the victims of the environmental disaster of April 2016. The Red Flag group has tried to prevent protests and petitions against the Formosa Group. Local authorities are behind the militants.
|
