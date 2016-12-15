|
Geographic areas
|
» 12/22/2016, 12.06
IRAQ
Chaldean Patriarch: A peaceful Christmas to rebuild a united and pluralist Iraq
In his message for the holidays Mar Sako recalls "the importance and extreme need for peace" in a region marked by conflict and division. The festivity is an opportunity to "give a new life and a better future." The Church ready to work with Muslim leaders and civil society to promote coexistence.
See also
10/01/2005 IRAQ
Terrorism strikes all Iraqis, says Patriarch
The death tool now stands at 100 per week. Baghdad's deputy chief killed this morning.
22/11/2004 IRAQ
Nuncio and Patriarch: " 'Yes' to the U.N., but the future is in the hands of the Iraqi people"
Hopes are on conference in Egypt: groups that want to undermine the democratic process and government efforts are strong, but the role of citizens' is vital.
27/10/2004 IRAQ - VATICAN
Patriarch in Baghdad: "The Pope has always loved this land".
26/05/2016 13:58:00 IRAQ
Archbishop of Kirkuk: Against violence and extremism, a "wide awake and merciful" Church
Msgr. Yousif says the upcoming assembly of Chaldean clergy in Erbil must "chart a new path" in an era of "enormous changes and challenges." The priests also "essential" for the Muslims, because they assume a "bridge" role with modernity. The work of Catholic education and health care. The refugees from Mosul witnesses of a faith stronger than terrorism.
20/12/2014 IRAQ
Chaldean Patriarch: on Christmas, Christian refugees should not feel "abandoned" or "forgotten"
Ahead of Christmas celebrations, Mar Sako issued a message to the Christian community that fled the Islamic state. Understandably, Christians are "concerned" about the loss of homes and jobs, but they should keep the "hope for a future of "peace and coexistence" alive. His Beatitude calls on the faithful to pray to keep courage alive and expressed gratitude for the help provided so far.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANCard. Zen: The “slap” from Chris Patten and those of the illegitimate ordinations and Assembly for the Pope
Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun
The bishop emeritus of Hong Kong laments the silence of the Holy See on the ordination of bishops at Chengdu and Xichang with the participation of an excommunicated bishop. Upcoming Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives a slap down for Pope. The Ostpolitik "is a failure." "In front of evil... refuse to cooperate".
CHINA-VATICANThe Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives and the Vatican’s silence
Bernardo Cervellera
The gathering of what is termed the "sovereign" body that governs the Chinese Church, will be held in Beijing December 26 to 30. For Pope Benedict XVI it is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine". Its function: to affirm that the Church is the "property" of the state (and the Party), and further divide the faithful. The examples of the past. In 2010 many bishops were kidnapped to force them to participate. Official and underground Catholics are appealing to the Pope for judgment on this Assembly and the episcopal ordinations in the presence of an illegitimate bishop. Catholics around the world must ask the Chinese government to respect the dignity and religious rights of its citizens.
TOP10
19/12/2016 JORDAN
17/12/2016 ISLAM
16/12/2016 SYRIA
16/12/2016 JAPAN - RUSSIA
17/12/2016 CHINA
17/12/2016 VATICAN
16/12/2016 INDONESIA
17/12/2016 SYRIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®