IRAQ
Louis Raphael Sako*
Chaldean Patriarch Appeal: People Before Oil, No More Conflict
In a letter to the President of the Republic, Sako urges "cooperation" between Iraqi leaders. The goal is to create a "modern and strong civilian" nation, capable of initiating economic, social and cultural reforms. The Iraqi army takes a large portion of Nineveh and Diyala from the Kurds. Fears for Teleskof and Alqosh.
