|
|
» 04/21/2017, 14.29
IRAQ
Chaldean Priest: April 24, "symbolic" date of the reconstruction of the Nineveh plain
Fr. Paul confirms the beginning of the reconstruction of homes in Qaraqosh, Bartella, Karamles. It is "important" to hurry to prevent the hemorrhaging of other Christian families from the region. A fund is made available by the Chaldean Church, but more funding is needed. Displaced people from plain employed in reconstruction.
See also
27/02/2017 13:54:00 EGYPT – ISLAM
Christians flee Islamic State violence in North Sinai
In only ten days, seven people have been shot, beheaded or burnt to death. Refugees have been welcomed in Ismailia, Suez, and Cairo. Christians are Daesh’s new target.
23/02/2017 17:13:00 IRAQ
Christians and Muslims on a peace march from Erbil to Alqōsh
The Chaldean Patriarch spearheads action to end violence in Iraq and the Middle East on Palm Sunday. During Lent, Nineveh towns liberated from the Islamic State will be the stations of the Cross. Some 50 families came together in Tall Usquf for Mass and the raising of a large Chaldean cross on a hill. Mar Sako calls for "conversion" among regional and world leaders. Bridges, not walls, are needed.
11/05/2016 09:30:00 SYRIA
Raqqa, Isis begins to crack after execution of a seven year old boy
The child had been accused of "blasphemy." The execution took place in public in front of his parents and a crowd. A girl is locked in a cage with corpses and bones of the dead for being caught without a veil in her own home.
09/06/2016 18:07:00 IRAQ
Mar Sako calls for Christian-Muslim unity to save Iraq from the madness of the Islamic State
Two years after the fall of Mosul, the Chaldean patriarch calls for brotherhood and sharing against "the struggle for power and money." The tragedy is the cause of "sadness, pain and anxiety" and “is eradicating the culture, history and memories” of local communities. Ramadan and Jubilee of mercy can be a source of “faith, patience and hope."
28/10/2016 17:35:00 IRAQ
In Mosul Shia militias block path for "Caliph" al Baghdadi’s flight
Al-Hashd Al-Sha'abi forces yesterday joined the battle against Daesh. Their aim is to cut off the escape routes to the east (Syria) and north (Turkey). However, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who is trying to reach Raqqa, might also be their target. Video shows a Daesh militiaman speaking about a deal between Erbil and Ankara to divide the territories east and west of Mosul.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
16/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
18/04/2017 PAKISTAN
16/04/2017 VATICAN
14/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Christians and activists outraged by student lynched for alleged blasphemy (Video)
Shafique Khokhar e Kamran Chaudhry
19/04/2017 MALAYSIA
16/04/2017 VATICAN
18/04/2017 MONGOLIA
15/04/2017 TURKEY
Turkey divided over tomorrow's referendum
Luca Galantini
19/04/2017 EGYPT " TURKEY " VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®