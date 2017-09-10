|
|
» 10/09/2017, 14.33
IRAQ - VATICAN
Chaldean Synod: "Solidarity and Pride" of Iraqi Christians, witnesses of peace, faith and unity
Patriarch and bishops express "appreciation" for the role of the armed forces in the fight against terrorism. The desire to celebrate "the liberation of the entire territory". At a "critical and difficult time" a renewed appeal to dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil. Prayer for vocations.
See also
04/05/2007 IRAQ
Iraq’s Chaldean bishop’s appeal to the Sharm el-Sheikh summit and the world’s Muslims
The prelates publish a letter addressed to the international representatives gathered in Egypt for the future of Iraq. They ask for an end to violence against Christians and a return to the united effort to rebuild the country in peace and respect of diversity.
16/06/2008 IRAQ
"Ecumenical graduation" at Babel College in Ankawa
The academic year concludes for the only theology faculty in Iraq: the five graduates come from the Chaldean, Armenian Orthodox, Assyrian, and Syro-Catholic communities. Patriarch Delly and many bishops attend the ceremony. Three sisters wounded today by a suicide bomber in Telkef.
06/06/2007 IRAQ
Chaldean synod: the names of two new bishops leaked
They are Fadi Isho and Philip Najim. Synod discusses the safety of Christian community and the controversial idea of an “ethnic enclave” for Iraqi Christians.
05/12/2003 Iraq - Vatican
Newly elected Patriarch of Baghdad seeks support from entire Christian world
20/03/2008 IRAQ
Chaldean Christians, after five years the crestfallen dream of Iraq
Five years after the American invasion of Iraq, we publish the testimony sent to AsiaNews by a Chaldean Christian in Mosul. The community is still in shock over the loss of its pastor, Archbishop Rahho, killed by his kidnappers this month. The questions that still surround what is today the last stronghold of al Qaeda in Iraq.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
04/10/2017 INDIA
04/10/2017 INDIA
06/10/2017 RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
03/10/2017 RUSSIA-UZBEKISTAN-VATICAN
05/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
05/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®