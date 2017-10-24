|
Geographic areas
IRAQ
Louis Raphael Sako*
Chaldean patriarch: Christians fleeing the conflict between Kurds and Iraqis, fears of a new exodus
Mar Sako denounces the new wave of violence that has hit "the towns of Nineveh." Many residents have fled and breathe a "renewed atmosphere of anxiety and fear". Kurdish President Barzani announces his retirement. And he charges Baghdad, Washington and internal opponents, guilty of treason.
