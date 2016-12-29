05 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/05/2017, 09.49

    INDIA

    Chhattisgarh, two criminals accused of the rape of a Catholic nun acquitted



    The Kerala missionary was drugged and abused in June 2015. Christian leaders have denounced from the beginning the serious shortcomings in the conduct of investigations. The trial may have been compromised by the negligence of the investigators.

    Raipur (AsiaNews) - A court in Chhattisgarh has acquitted two young men accused of the rape of a Catholic nun for "lack of evidence".  The religious sister was drugged and abused during the night between 19 and 20 June 2015 at Christ Sahaya Kendra (Christ Support Centre ) of Raipur. The 19 year old and 25 year old Dinesh Dhurv Jitendra Pathak were released by the court because Judge Nidhi Sharma said not enough evidence was collected against them.

    In all likelihood the investigations were compromised beyond repair by police, who after the discovery of the nun did not close off the crime area and did not carry out a proper forensic investigation, such as lifting evidence of the attackers from the victim's body.

    The terrible religious, now 48, who belongs to the Salesian Missionaries of Mary Immaculate (SMMI), courageously told her terrible story. Two masked men broke into her room at the medical center at around 1: 30 am. When she asked them if they wanted money, they replied: "We want something more." At that point one of them blocked her, while the other forced her to ingest the drugs and gagged her with a rag. Then the attackers tied her to the bed with her sari and used a scarf to tie her hands, before taking turns to rape her.

    The nun, originally from Kerala, was alone at the time of the attack. She was found the next day in an unconscious state by her superior, worried about not having received any reply to her calls.

    The state representatives of Congress and the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum have called the incident a "systematic attack against minorities in the State". For its part, the Indian Bishops' Conference (CBCI) has reported  that such incidents raise serious questions about the safety and protection of minorities in India.

    Since the beginning, the Christian leaders have complained about serious shortcomings in the conduct of investigations by the investigators, who had not collected blood, urine and other fluid samples to determine the hallucinogenic substance used to dope the missionary.

    Following the indignation of the entire Catholic community and the protests of the opposition parties, police questioned more than 200 people,  to narrow the field to two accused, who are now once again free and at large.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    Chhattisgarh
    Raipur
    nun
    rape
    sexual
    assault
    criminals
    acquitted
    lack
    of
    evidence











    See also

    24/08/2015 INDIA
    Chhattisgarh: serious shortcomings in the investigation into the rape of a Catholic nun
    The National Human Rights Commission slams police for compromising its investigation. The victim was not protected and received no legal or psychological support. Police also made hasty and irresponsible statements to the police.

    01/07/2015 INDIA
    Raipur archbishop: Catholic schools on strike to protest nun’s rape
    Mgr Victor Henry Thakur led today’s demonstration, which involved 30 Christian and some private schools in the state of Chhattisgarh. “Ours is a symbolic shutdown and protest to express our anguish and pain at what happened,” the prelate said.

    18/07/2014 INDIA
    For Catholic doctor, violence against women can destroy India
    A member of the Pontifical Academy for Life talks to AsiaNews about the gang rape of a novice in Bangalore. "The fight against this culture of violence must start with respect for life, especially for the girls for whom violence begins in the womb with female feticide and infanticide," he said.

    13/10/2011 SOUTH KOREA - USA
    Seoul to change treaty on U.S. troops in South Korea
    The South Korean government wants to change SOFA, the Agreement on the Statute of the armed forces in the area. The decision arose out of two recent incidents of sexual violence, allegedly carried out by US soldiers. The treaty will not be at the center of the official summit in Washington between Obama and Lee.

    21/08/2015 BANGLADESH
    Bangladesh Catholics form a human chain against abuse of children and women
    In the first seven months of 2015, 347 cases of sexual and physical abuse have been recorded. In 2014, they were 227; 183 in 2013; and 91 in 2012. For the secretary of the Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace, "Children are the future of our nation. Instead they are becoming the victims."
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.