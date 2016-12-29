|
|
» 01/05/2017, 09.49
INDIA
Chhattisgarh, two criminals accused of the rape of a Catholic nun acquitted
The Kerala missionary was drugged and abused in June 2015. Christian leaders have denounced from the beginning the serious shortcomings in the conduct of investigations. The trial may have been compromised by the negligence of the investigators.
See also
24/08/2015 INDIA
Chhattisgarh: serious shortcomings in the investigation into the rape of a Catholic nun
The National Human Rights Commission slams police for compromising its investigation. The victim was not protected and received no legal or psychological support. Police also made hasty and irresponsible statements to the police.
01/07/2015 INDIA
Raipur archbishop: Catholic schools on strike to protest nun’s rape
Mgr Victor Henry Thakur led today’s demonstration, which involved 30 Christian and some private schools in the state of Chhattisgarh. “Ours is a symbolic shutdown and protest to express our anguish and pain at what happened,” the prelate said.
18/07/2014 INDIA
For Catholic doctor, violence against women can destroy India
A member of the Pontifical Academy for Life talks to AsiaNews about the gang rape of a novice in Bangalore. "The fight against this culture of violence must start with respect for life, especially for the girls for whom violence begins in the womb with female feticide and infanticide," he said.
13/10/2011 SOUTH KOREA - USA
Seoul to change treaty on U.S. troops in South Korea
The South Korean government wants to change SOFA, the Agreement on the Statute of the armed forces in the area. The decision arose out of two recent incidents of sexual violence, allegedly carried out by US soldiers. The treaty will not be at the center of the official summit in Washington between Obama and Lee.
21/08/2015 BANGLADESH
Bangladesh Catholics form a human chain against abuse of children and women
In the first seven months of 2015, 347 cases of sexual and physical abuse have been recorded. In 2014, they were 227; 183 in 2013; and 91 in 2012. For the secretary of the Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace, "Children are the future of our nation. Instead they are becoming the victims."
|
