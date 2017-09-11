|
|
» 09/15/2017, 15.14
CHINA
China’s economy slowing down again
In the second half of the year growth will be 6.7. In the first half, it was 6.9. Next year it should drop some more, to 6 per cent, the lowest level in 30 years. This stems from lower industrial output and less credit.
See also
23/04/2007 KOREA
Pyongyang: Cross-border railway talks to resume in exchange for rice
After five days of heated talks, Seoul and Pyongyang agree to test run cross border railways. In exchange North gets 400,000 tonnes of rice.
24/11/2008 KOREA
Starting 1 December Pyongyang to cut contacts and shut down cross-border rail
North Korea’s military suspends tourist visas, expels South Korean workers from the Kaesŏng complex. Train link between the two Koreas is also closed down. Pyongyang’s blockade is the “first step” against Seoul’s hostile policies.
10/08/2016 10:32:00 CHINA
Jiangsu, government stops nuclear power plant project after three days of mass demonstrations
The population fears the risks to safety and the neglect of the authorities. The project was a collaboration between China and France. Dozens arrested for throwing stones at police and seat of local government.
21/08/2015 CHINA
China, industrial production falls at the fastest pace in last six years
Drop in PMI data for sixth consecutive month., lowest recorded since 2009, in the middle of the global economic crisis. Global stock markets register losses amid fears of another Black Friday.
08/08/2013 KOREA
Seoul and Pyongyang negotiate the reopening of Kaesong
Set for August 14 "the definitive meeting" to decide the fate of the joint complex, where 123 Southern factories employ about 50 thousand Northern workers.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
TOP10
11/09/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
12/09/2017 YEMEN - INDIA
11/09/2017 VATICAN-COLOMBIA
13/09/2017 VATICAN-OMAN
12/09/2017 VIETNAM
09/09/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
11/09/2017 MYANMAR
08/09/2017 VATICAN " COLOMBIA
12/09/2017 PAKISTAN
Punjab, Christian student killed, victim of religious racism
Shafique Khokhar
11/09/2017 NEPAL
Nepal’s new criminal code punishes all religious conversions
Christopher Sharma
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®