|
|
» 10/16/2017, 10.59
CHINA
Wang Zhicheng
China's Communist Party expels former Justice Minister Wu Aiying
Her expulsion happened unexpectedly. Together with her, 11 more members of the Central Committee were expelled. Eighteen members of the Central Committee and 17 non-permanent members haveb been under investigation for corruption since 2012.
See also
01/09/2017 14:25:00 CHINA
The 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is set for 18 October
Xi Jinping is expected to be re-elected as general secretary and get his thoughts put into the party’s constitution, like Mao and Deng. With his anti-corruption campaign, he has eliminated personal enemies. His achievements are being promoted on TV and print.
02/08/2016 17:58:00 CHINA
Lobby of intellectuals calls for more freedom. Tripping up Xi Jinping's rivals
As the next Party Congress approaches, conflicts between the Xi line and that of the liberals, the Youth League, the Shanghai Gang, are apparent in mainstream media. Meanwhile Xi maintains his grip on absolute power, just like Mao. An expert analysis by Willy Lam, on Chinese politics and society courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
10/10/2017 09:28:00 CHINA
More heads roll over corruption ahead of Party Congress
He Ting, Chief of Chongqing Police is expelled; deputy-mayor Mu Huaping and Xia Chongyuan, former director of the Ministry of Public Security's Political Department under investigation. Accused of corruption, but also of "superstitious activities," an increasingly widespread charge in the convictions against party members, who are held to uphold a strict atheism. Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has eliminated 250 senior members and punished at least 1.4 million party officials.
06/03/2006 CHINA
Wen Jiabao launches rural economic reform
There will be new investment in schools and hospitals, as well as in health insurance for peasants. Military spending has also been increased.
28/10/2016 09:44:00 CHINA
Party Plenum crowns Xi Jinping "core" leader
This title gives him absolute power. The next party congress will be in the second half of 2017. Changes predicted for many Party seats even in the Politburo. No member is above the party discipline.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
11/10/2017 PAKISTAN
Christian boy tortured to death by Punjab police
Shafique Khokhar
13/10/2017 EGYPT
10/10/2017 VATICAN - MYANMAR - BANGLADESH
Pope Francis travels to Yangon and Dhaka, to meet Asia’s smaller Churches
Bernardo Cervellera
11/10/2017 VATICAN
12/10/2017 VATICAN
09/10/2017 IRAQ - VATICAN
12/10/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
12/10/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
12/10/2017 EGYPT - LIBYA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®