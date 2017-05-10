|
CHINA
China's dropping wages spark strikes by food delivery drivers
The sector has a very low profit margin. Meituan drivers saw their pay and delivery time cut. Ele.me drivers have not been paid in two months. According to estimates, at least 200 strikes have occurred per month in China in 2016.
