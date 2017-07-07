14 July 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 07/14/2017, 12.26

    CHINA - HONG KONG

    China, Liu Xiaobo: Hong Kong's mourners call for the liberation of his wife

    Victoria Ma

    Cardinal Zen: "Your blood has not been spilled in vain." Candel light vigils organized in Hong Kong and throughout the country. Alliance: the population has the right to cry for Liu, no interference in the mourning.

    Hong Kong (AsiaNews) – As local protesters were staging a sit-in demonstration outside Beijing’s representative office in Hong Kong, the news of death of the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo broke in on July 13 night local time. More and more mourners went there and staged a vigil for Liu, who died of liver cancer at 61.

    The news was posted on the website of the department of justice of Shenyang city government (Liaoning).

    Liu was found guilty of “subversive crimes” by a court in Beijing and was sentenced to 11 years’ jail term. He was released on parole because of a liver cancer. Medical experts from Germany and the United States went there and discussed with Chinese doctors.

    Chinese authorities insisted he should stay in China to receive treatment, but foreign experts and governments had urged the Chinese government to respect his wish to go abroad for treatment.

    Cardinal Joseph Zen, emeritus bishop of Hong Kong, wrote a blessing card for Liu lately, and now prayed that God would let him rest in peace.

    Cardinal Zen wrote: “Dear Xiaobo, You are like the Prophet Jeremiah in my heart. You are like a lamb taken to be slaughtered. We demand justice for you from the Lord, but your wisdom has reminded us of the mission of a prophet, which includes suffering and death. Through you and your wife, we have offered to our Lord the reform of our Motherland. Your blood will not be shed in vain. May God bless you and grant you peace!”

    The Justice and Peace Commission of Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong and a Protestant-run social concern group will stage a prayer meeting to express condolence for Liu on July 14 evening outside the China Liaison Office.

    Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Alliance in support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, in a statement of July 13, condemned the Chinese authorities for failing to respect Liu’s wish to receive treatment abroad and for barring Liu from speaking freely, and they demand immediate freedom of Liu Xia and family.

    Since the pro-democracy movement in Beijing in 1989, Liu Xiaobo had always fought for democracy with non-violence means. In 1989, he was arrested for authoring the “Charter 08” and was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment.

    The Alliance states that the general public have the right to publicly mourn Liu, and any act of mourning should not be interfered with. They also urge the Chinese government not to keep Liu Xiaobo’s family and friends under surveillance. 

    The Alliance will stage a candlelight march in memory of Liu Xiaobo on July 15 evening.

    Overseas Chinese groups in Toronto will also hold a candlelight vigil for Liu Xiaobo outside the Chinese Consulate there on July 14.

     
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Cina
    liu xiaobo
    liu xia
    human rights
    activist
    nobel prize
    freedom of expression
    democracy
    hong kong
    cardilan zen
    democrats
    christians











    See also

    13/12/2010 CHINA
    Beijing’s ham fisted response to Liu Xiaobo affair
    Analysts, politicians and journalists around the world agree: the attitude of complete closure with respect to the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo has seriously impacted on the Chinese government’s attempt to rehabilitate itself after the Tiananmen Square massacre.

    09/12/2011 CHINA
    Nobel Laureates in support of Liu Xiaobo, imprisoned for 11 years
    The dissident is the only winner of the Nobel Prize in prison. His “immediate and unconditional release” demanded by Shirin Ebadi, Jody Williams, Mairead Maguire, Betty Williams, Desmond Tutu and Vaclav Havel. The West has forgotten him.

    20/02/2014 CHINA
    Beijing, Liu Xia hospitalized: friends say authorities have destroyed her health
    The wife of jailed Nobel Laureate, Liu Xiaobo, had a heart attack and suffers from depression. After trying in vain to leave China to be hospitalized abroad, she was rejected treatment by several hospitals in Beijing . Her current whereabouts is and actual health condition unclear.

    09/11/2010 CHINA
    A month after Liu Xiaobo gets Nobel Prize, more dissidents arrested
    Beijing marks the event by arresting other dissidents. Mo Shaoping, a lawyer who has represented anti-regime figures in court, is stopped at the airport.

    25/11/2010 CHINA
    Arrests and control: only one activist in Oslo for Liu Xiaobo’s Nobel
    The Nobel Committee has reserved 30 to 50 seats for friends of Liu, but has so far secured only the presence of Wan Yanhai, who fled to America last May. Prof. He Guanghui, a professor at Renmin, was detained at Beijing airport. Zhang Zuhua, Bao Tong, Ding Zilin all under house arrest.



    Editor's choices
    RUSSIA
    People queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy

    Vladimir Rozanskij

    Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.


    PHILIPPINES
    Sarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'



    The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.